Digi International Unveils Digi XBee LR Module for LoRaWAN Connectivity for IoT Deployments

This new addition to the Digi XBee Family of wireless modules, with complete device-to-cloud capabilities, brings LoRaWAN connectivity to the powerful Digi XBee ecosystem with over 20 million deployed devices

MINNETONKA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, solutions, and services, today unveiled the Digi XBee® LR, the first XBee-class pre-integrated and pre-certified wireless communication module for sensors and end-nodes using LoRaWAN. Coupled with the rich connectivity, device and gateway management capabilities of Digi X-ON™—its Low-Power Wide Area (LPWA) IoT data cloud platform—Digi provides a complete IoT solution with automated provisioning and deployment to help enterprises achieve significant ROI and faster market access.

The Digi XBee LR module brings a new connectivity option to one of the most widely adopted wireless IoT module footprints, with more than 20 million devices deployed. This fully developed, tested, and certified module gives OEMs the freedom to create innovative public- or private-cloud solutions for organizations in agriculture, energy, logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and other sectors. These applications can range from precision irrigation to building automation, remote monitoring asset tracking, utility metering, and more.

Support for the LoRaWAN protocol enables Digi XBee LR to support cloud connectivity through Digi and non-Digi LoRaWAN gateways and LoRaWAN network server cloud tools. The product will initially ship in an MMT form factor with SMT and TH variants. Key features of the Digi XBee LR include:

Pre-Certification – Modular certifications for FCC, IC, and CE standards.

– Modular certifications for FCC, IC, and CE standards. LoRaWAN Compatibility – Supports the low-power, long-range wide area networking protocol built atop the LoRa radio modulation technique.

Supports the low-power, long-range wide area networking protocol built atop the LoRa radio modulation technique. Footprint Versatility – Integrates with existing hardware in MMT, SMT, and TH footprints with 600nA power consumption.

– Integrates with existing hardware in MMT, SMT, and TH footprints with 600nA power consumption. Zero-Touch Provisioning – Remotely provision and maintain devices that embed the Digi XBee LR using Digi X-ON cloud

– Remotely provision and maintain devices that embed the Digi XBee LR using Digi X-ON cloud Single SKU – One footprint with regional support for multiple bands, including US915, EU868, AS923, and more.

“Digi is excited to announce this highly anticipated addition to the XBee family,” said Steve Ericson, Vice President and General Manager of Digi’s OEM Solutions division. “Not only are we expanding the powerful Digi XBee ecosystem with the addition of LoRaWAN technology, LoRaWAN customers can also leverage our highly scalable Digi X-ON cloud platform to enable faster time to market and easy to deploy solution with advanced data services for our customers.”

Digi XBee LR will be available in sample quantities for evaluation in fourth quarter of 2022. For further availability updates, sign up here.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

