CoinVoyagers Reveals New P2P & NFT Use Cases as Event Access Passes In Sports

Tring, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – CoinVoyagers, a news site covering DeFi topics, has released its latest research covering new use cases for NFT technology.

The newly released research reveals recent trends in NFT design which suggest that the asset class could soon see widespread use as live event tickets and particularly as admission passes to sports games. CoinVoyagers’ findings show that embedded smart contracts could soon act as season passes or as tickets to individual games.

In the latest research, they reveal the ways in which NFTs have evolved in the past year to expand their utility and appeal to the everyday consumer.

Much of the criticism levied toward NFTs in 2020 and 2021 was directed at the limited use cases for the assets, but according to CoinVoyagers’ research, the niche may soon be filled. In the report, they not only discuss the application of NFTs as event passes, but also new developments in the DeFi gaming sphere.

CoinVoyagers’ article serves as a concise summary of this topic, which has not seen much attention outside of a select group of DeFi developers. They present an accurate picture of the ways in which NFT and embedded smart contracts can be useful due to their uniqueness and non-reproducibility.

In their coverage, they seek to educate crypto enthusiasts and laypeople alike on the practical applications of blockchain technology. Their reporting serves to demonstrate that NFTs have use beyond speculative trading in both real-world and Metaverse settings.

They also cover the recent adoption of cryptocurrency by AMC and the ways in which NFTs can also act as movie tickets as an extension of these new use cases. For many, the spread of cryptocurrency through the private business sector may be confusing, which is why CoinVoyagers has compiled this report.

Their fact-based approach to crypto reporting offers readers a glimpse into the current market trends in the world of decentralized finance. Their articles cover developments within the industry, as well as events that are currently impacting price movement and adoption such as new regulatory measures.

