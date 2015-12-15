WorldPF (WDPF) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WorldPF (WDPF) on July 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WDPF/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

With its blockchain based equity investment method, WorldPF (WDPF) enables users to participate in large-scale global construction projects and get rewards as the projects succeed. Its native token WDPF has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on July 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing WorldPF

Participating in both corporations and governments run global construction projects usually create stable and high profits yet individuals have been unable to participate due to the astronomical size of the funds.

WorldPF provides blockchain based equity investment method, enabling users to participate in global project financing (PF) with a small fund. Through WorldPF, users can become the owner of their own global construction project and secure a stable source of income.

Designed based on Ethereum ERC20 that guarantees data integrity, WorldPF ensures that all information such as materials and project schedules of participating organizations in project financing are shared in real time through blockchain, enabling transparent projects. Based on the secured transparency, the project schedule, construction period, material supply and demand, construction cost, legal issues, and delivery date are all controlled and optimized, making it possible to build a construction project with the highest yield.

In WorldPF, all project members’ personnel, resources, funds, plans, etc. are all shared and processed in real time. Lobbying funds and fraudulent profits that hinder the project’s profitability are blocked at the source. Furthermore, the process and cost of all projects are transparently disclosed in real time, so no small part is wasted, and the optimized schedule is carried out without unnecessary extension of the delivery date. All transparency and accuracy lead to a shorter timeframe, which greatly improves the profitability of the project itself.

Aiming to open a new era in the PF industry, WorldPF will continuously expand blockchain PF in order to increase the reliability and profitability of the overall business, and to provide ordinary individuals with a new paradigm for asset growth though small equity investments.

About WDPF Token

WDPF is a central company in global construction, and funds execution has been designed to motivate all investors and participating institutions equally by putting the greatest emphasis on user rewards

Based on ERC-20, WDPF has a total supply of 400 million (i.e. 400,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, another 20% is provided for inventive rewards, another 20% is reserved for environmental pollution prevention cost, 10% is allocated for international law firm employment, another 10% is provided for participant reward, another 10% is distributed for PF basic business price, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The WDPF token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on July 1, 2022, investors who are interested in WorldPF investment can easily buy and sell WDPF token on LBank Exchange by right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

