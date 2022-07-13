Columbus Municipal School District Selects PowerSchool Enrollment to Modernize Student Enrollment Process

Mississippi school district pairs PowerSchool Enrollment with PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) for increased enrollment and data management efficiencies

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Columbus Municipal School District (CMSD) in Columbus, Mississippi has selected PowerSchool Enrollment as its student enrollment management system. Paired with the district’s existing PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), the addition of PowerSchool Enrollment has provided CMSD parents and guardians a single location to facilitate school choice and the lottery process, new student registration, and the annual student information update.

“Our district experienced several issues with our previous enrollment system, including difficulties with data not syncing properly. As a result, we chose PowerSchool Enrollment knowing that it natively integrates with our PowerSchool SIS for near effortless workflows,” said John Cooper Lawton, Director of Information Systems, Columbus Municipal School District. “The Enrollment implementation has been smooth as the PowerSchool team worked diligently to make sure everything was functioning properly. I truly believe our registration system is better than ever thanks to their support.”

CMSD noted they are particularly excited PowerSchool Enrollment will prepopulate form fields for parents who are re-enrolling their students, which will help ensure the district does not lose any crucial data. Since 2021, CMSD has worked with PowerSchool to create and implement new and returning student enrollment forms, which has included opportunities for CMSD to customize each form via the PowerSchool Enrollment platform’s self-service configuration tools. Through this collaboration, CMSD will launch its new student enrollment forms this summer.

In addition to PowerSchool SIS, CMSD has also used PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Applicant Tracking and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning for several years.

“As seen by Columbus Municipal School District’s use of PowerSchool SIS and Enrollment, the benefits of using unified education technology to facilitate student enrollment processes are clear,” said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. “We’re delighted Columbus Municipal has continued to partner with PowerSchool to facilitate its enrollment processes and are ready to help the district create more operational efficiencies moving forward.”

CMSD is located in Columbus, Mississippi, where it serves approximately 3,300 students across five elementary magnet schools, one middle school, one high school, and an award-winning technology center. CMSD is the first school district in Mississippi to offer school choice to parents and guardians of K-5 students. The district employs nearly 600 teachers and support personnel.

For more information about student enrollment management systems by PowerSchool, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/enrollment-products/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

Contacts

WE Communications for PowerSchool



[email protected]

(503) 443-7155