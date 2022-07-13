LYO Credit (LYO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 8, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed LYO Credit (LYO) on July 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LYO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130331_e61878bf24f15aee_001full.jpg

Bringing the crypto world into user’s smartphone, LYOPAY provides all services for using cryptocurrencies, including shop payments, exchanges, staking, wallets, and more. Its native token LYO Credit (LYO) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LYOPAY

LYOPAY is a crypto payments app that expanded into an ecosystem of services dedicated to providing its clients with the right tools that enable them to use cryptocurrencies on a daily basis, such as trading, DeFi, travel booking, and much more, shaping the LYO Ecosystem for everyone. The technology behind each service in the ecosystem is designed to simplify cryptocurrency transactions for businesses and consumers.

There are a variety of services provided by the LYOPAY app. The built-in crypto wallet enables users to store their cryptocurrencies safely and make simple transactions to other wallets and to exchange. It also allows users to make SEPA transfers in euros to external banks and receive them fast, with-in 24-48 hours. The turbo swap function allows users to exchange traditional and crypto currencies instantly with low fees on over 100 exchange rates. Furthermore, user will be able to order their debit card to shop online, or receive it physically at their home.

In addition to LYOPAY app, the LYO Ecosystem is composed of products and services that allow everyone to use cryptocurrency in their daily transactions, including LYOTRADE, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange with high liquidity system from 300 exchanges; LYOTRAVEL, a platform where users can buy flight tickets, book hotel rooms, and rent cars with bitcoin and altcoins; LYOTECH, a R&D company that develops software and hardware products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart watches; LYOFi, a platform that will include a decentralized exchange, liquidity, farming and staking functions; and more.

To realize the vision where cryptocurrencies are used as primary money, LYOPAY creates tools for using cryptocurrencies day by day. From travelling, trading, e-commerce, and more, its tools will enable cryptocurrency to access anything.

About LYO Token

LYO Credit (LYO) is the token created to work in the LYOPAY ecosystem of business applications. It can be used to stake, buy and sell products and services, pay transaction fees with a discounted rate on trading, and for e-commerce, crowdfunding, card payments, and much more.

Based on BEP-20, LYO has a total supply of 250 million (i.e. 250,000,000) tokens, of which 48% is distributed for minting and social mining, 14% is provided for treasury, 12% is provided for ICO, 8% is provided for rewards and auctions, 8% will be used for airdrop and promotions, 5% is provided for yield farming, 3% is allocated to the team, and the rest 2% is allocated to the advisor.

The LYO token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 7, 2022, investors who are interested in LYOPAY investment can easily buy and sell LYO token on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about LYO Token:

Official Website: https://lyopay.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/lyopay

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lyopayofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lyopayofficial/

Medium: https://lyopay.medium.com/

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130331