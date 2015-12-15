CORRECTION — OmniPathology Announces the Launch of its Oropharyngeal HPV PCR Test

New oropharyngeal Human Papillomavirus (HPV) PCR test helps screen for oropharyngeal cancer and detection of early premalignant lesions

OmniPathology, an independent, physician-owned and operated pathology lab, today announced the launch of a new oral test for human papillomavirus (HPV) that can cause cancer. The Oral HPV Test is a lab-developed test (LDT) performed on high-throughput platforms.

The Oral HPV Test detects 14 high-risk strains of HPV. It is performed via a throat swab submitted to OmniPathology, a CLIA-certified laboratory in Pasadena, for testing. Patients who test positive are advised to undergo a thorough examination by an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor and may require close follow-up. Detection and removal of early oral and oropharyngeal premalignant lesions can help significantly reduce the risk of progression to cancer. This test will be offered to primary care and GYN physicians, LGBTQIA+ clinics, dentists, oral surgeons, and ENT practices across the country as part of routine examinations of patients.

“Launching this oropharyngeal HPV test is an exciting milestone for OmniPathology, especially since this is an underserved area for diagnostic testing. As an organization led by science and driven by service, OmniPathology continues to offer state-of-the-art molecular testing that can impact patient care and enhance the quality of the services our physician clients offer to their patients,” said Mohammad Kamal M.D., founder and CEO of OmniPathology. “We continue to build our testing menu to target sexually transmitted infections and other viral diseases.”

Oral HPV has no symptoms and is spread through skin-to-skin contact. Risk factors for oral HPV include oral sex, having multiple partners, smoking, drinking alcohol, sharing drinks and utensils, and having a compromised immune system. Oral HPV is often found in patients with genital HPV and is common among sexually active people and their contacts.

HPV is the most common STI in the United States, and the infection rate has risen steadily over the last 30 years. HPV infections can cause 70% of oral cancers, and according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 10% of men and 3.6% of women have oral HPV.

For more information about the new Oral HPV Test, please contact OmniPathology at http://omnipathology.com/closer-look.

About OmniPathology:

OmniPathology is a physician-owned, high-complexity, CLIA-certified pathology laboratory in Pasadena, California. It specializes in Gastrointestinal pathology, GYN, and male health and provides state-of-the-art molecular and cytogenetic testing to complement its pathology and immunohistochemistry testing with a specific focus on screening and early detection of anal, cervical, colon, and esophageal cancers. OmniPathology’s infectious menu includes HPV, other STIs, and gynecological and gastrointestinal infectious panels.

