Desktop Metal Announces CFO Transition Plan

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) today announced that James Haley will be transitioning from his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to pursue other interests. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Haley will remain in his current role through the earlier of December 31, 2022 or the date a new CFO begins employment, and he will serve in an advisory role for a period thereafter. Desktop Metal has retained a leading executive search firm to assist in a thorough and thoughtful search for a successor.

“We sincerely thank James for his invaluable contributions and dedication to Desktop Metal,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “James helped navigate Desktop Metal’s first years as a public company and played a key role in creating a high-performance finance organization. We are fortunate to have benefited from his talents and are appreciative he will be staying on to assist with the transition.”

“It’s been an honor to be a part of Desktop Metal’s team and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in a period of rapid growth,” said James Haley, CFO of Desktop Metal. “The Company has never been stronger and given our tremendous portfolio, momentum of the business and strong financial position, now felt like the right time to transition to the next chapter in my personal and professional life. I want to express my respect and appreciation for the many talented individuals I’m grateful to have worked with throughout the Company and finance organization. I’m fully committed to working with Ric, the rest of the leadership team, and the Board to ensure a seamless transition and to support Desktop Metal.”

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award in materials.

For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jay Gentzkow



(781) 730-2110



[email protected]