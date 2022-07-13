Crazy Internet Coin (CIC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 22, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crazy Internet Coin (CIC) on July 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CIC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

CIC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/131558_74b329a2248a6bb8_001full.jpg

Aiming to create the most intelligent smart contract platform on the planet, CIC Chain is a blockchain built for everyone, which is scalable and upgradeable with high-throughput and zero finality. Its native coin Crazy Internet Coin (CIC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CIC Chain

CIC Chain is a blockchain built for everybody. It’s Hyper-Ethereum – A hybrid Hyperledger BESU and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible network that is fully ISO20022 compliant, which has limitless potential to disrupt any and all services that utilise electronic payments, due to the technical capabilities of its technology.

The team meticulously planned every single detail to create the most intelligent smart contract platform on the planet. ‘Crazy Internet Coin’ is a nod to the meme coin investor, but under the hood it has everything users will ever need to build the biggest and most robust applications they can imagine.

Due to the nature of ‘Imprism’, its unique Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus mechanism, CIC Chain has the power to scale to an enormous public platform with up to 90% more efficiency compared to other chains.

CIC Chain can also be upgraded to meet an ever changing market, if consensus is agreed upon by its validators. This will allow its platform to always remain progressive in nature, to cater to the needs of the current climate.

In addition, CIC Chain has been perfectly balanced to manage thousands of transactions per second. What’s more, its data storage system is efficient enough to ensure that this high throughput remains sustainable to the environment.

Last but not least, CIC Chain has zero finality. Once a transaction is submitted, it is confirmed immediately and then sent to the blockchain for validation. A complete transaction can be done in just 1 second, though even at peak times users will never spend more than a few seconds waiting.

About CIC Coin

Crazy Internet Coin (CIC) is the native coin of the CIC Chain. The name of the coin is bold and courageous, which matches the bold ambition of the team who created CIC blockchain. The technology is robust, secure, fast and versatile and when combined, it can be appealing to every single type of cryptocurrency investor and developer.

The maximum total supply of CIC is 222 million (i.e. 222,000,000) coins. A maximum of 40% of the supply is released upon launch, to various crypto exchanges including its Initial Exchange Offering. From then on, a portion of its supply will be released quarterly as it expands. As it grows, some of this extra supply will be burned to prevent volatility or oversaturation.

The CIC coin has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 20, 2022. Investors who are interested in Crazy Internet Coin investment can easily buy and sell CIC on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about CIC Coin:

Official Website: https://cicchain.net

Explorer: https://cicscan.com

Telegram: https://t.me/elitheumcic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cicchain

Facebook: https://facebook.com/elitheum

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131558