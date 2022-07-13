Early-Onset Alzheimer’s HBOT Report Launched by Bell Family Chiropractic

As ongoing research published in the National Library of Medicine indicates that hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) can efficiently treat symptoms of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, Bell Family Chiropractic releases a new report to raise awareness about HBOT.

The new report is released as an educational resource to help those suffering from Alzheimer’s better understand HBOT and its potential benefits.

The latest resource cites an article published in Physics World, which states that HBOT could “provide the means to slow progression, or prevent development of Alzheimer’s disease.” The studies conducted on test mice have shown that this treatment was able to reduce the volume of amyloid plaques – clumps of protein – which are one of the main indicators of Alzheimer’s.

Bell Family Chiropractic points to further research studies which suggest that hyperbaric oxygen therapy could, in certain cases, prevent the formation of amyloid plaques by improving blood flow to the brain. According to these studies, HBOT helps to clear pre-existing amyloid plaque, improving cognitive ability in early-onset Alzheimer’s patients.

The new report was released to explain the potential benefits of this new treatment, which can include improved spatial recognition memory and contextual memory. It explains that hyperbaric oxygen therapy can allow patients to breathe air that is above atmospheric pressure (1.3 ATA). The increased pressure pushes more oxygen into the red blood cells, which triggers the body to enter a healing state.

Bell Family Chiropractic is one of the few alternative wellness clinics in the state that offers this new treatment. Led by Dr. Ryan Bell, the clinic believes that chiropractic care extends beyond neck and low back pain. It also can be used for the treatment of the entire body, including Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Bell said, “We had a patient in their early 50s who had a history of Alzheimer’s in their family and was finally able to remember their pickle ball score after 6 visits. They played every week and couldn’t remember the score. They knew they were being helped with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy when they could remember the score.”

