Critical Insight Launches Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Integrations

Customers can rest easier knowing a SOC is monitoring endpoint technologies along with the network and the cloud

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Critical Insight, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider specializing in protecting the data, systems and digital assets of organizations and critical infrastructure, is improving monitoring and alerting capabilities with 9 leading endpoint detection and response product (EDR) integrations.

Critical Insight’s integrations allow its Security Operations Center to monitor for threats across the following endpoint detection and response products:

Carbon Black Defense

Carbon Black (VMware Carbon Black Cloud)

Crowdstrike Falcon

Fire Eye HX

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Palo Alto Cortex XDR

Sentinel One

Sophos

Symantec ATP

By combining network, cloud, and endpoint monitoring, Critical Insight can detect, validate, and provide thorough guidance on responding to active threats as well as preventing them in the future. Critical Insight has built a process to rapidly add integrations with other EDR products when requested, so if your solution is not listed, we have a process to rapidly add those capabilities.

“When we partner with a customer to detect and respond to attacks, we want to leverage their best-of-breed endpoint tools they already have and not require them to install a proprietary agent alongside their chosen EDR solution,” said Critical Insight Chief Product Officer Fred Langston. He added, “By combining the telemetry and alerting from the endpoint with our best-of-breed network and cloud monitoring capabilities, Critical Insight can detect and alert on threats in virtually any environment, providing a comprehensive security monitoring solution with visibility into and across all your organization’s networks, endpoints and cloud infrastructure.”

“Our customers in local government, healthcare, and manufacturing have hybrid environments. They have employees working on-site and remotely; they have on-premises IoT, and an increasing cloud and SaaS presence,” said Garrett Silver, CEO. “Our goal is to reduce their security risk. Our platform integrates across their existing technology, and our team extends their team.”

