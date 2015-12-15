VSS Capital Partners Announces the Hires of Eric Kim and Sai Parepally

Firm Fortifies Sourcing and Investment Team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VSS Capital Partners (“VSS”), a private investment firm investing in the healthcare, business services and education industries, today announced the addition of Eric Kim as Principal and Sai Parepally as Vice President, respectively. Leveraging their experience in the healthcare, IT, and financial services sectors, the executives will work collaboratively with VSS’ investment professionals to source new transactions, perform due diligence and support portfolio company management teams.

“We are pleased to welcome Eric and Sai to our team as we continue to reinforce our leadership position in the lower middle market. Eric and Sai are bringing their investing and operational skill sets and vertical industry relationships to VSS,” said Jeffrey Stevenson, Managing Partner at VSS. “We look forward to their involvement as we actively source new investment opportunities with businesses that can pursue their next phase of growth with our strategic guidance and flexible capital solutions.”

Mr. Kim brings operating and investing experience to VSS. Prior to joining the firm, he led cross-functional teams at Optum, a leading technology-enabled health services business, to identify new product opportunities and manage product development from concept to commercialization. Prior to joining Optum, he served as Vice President at New Leaf Venture Partners; a venture capital firm focused on the healthcare industry. Before New Leaf, Mr. Kim was an Associate at Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm, where he analyzed investments and advised portfolio company management teams.

Mr. Kim started his career at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co., where he evaluated financial and strategic issues for Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Kim earned a B.A. with Honors in Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences and Economics from Northwestern University in 2008.

Mr. Parepally brings several years of M&A and corporate finance experience to the team at VSS. Mr. Parepally was previously an Associate at Consonance Capital Partners, where he was involved in sourcing and evaluating new investments in the healthcare sector as well as overseeing operations at portfolio companies. He started his career in investment banking at Lazard and Moelis & Co., where he provided M&A and general corporate advisory services for companies across several verticals, including healthcare, technology, and media. Mr. Parepally earned his B.Sc. in Economics from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to join VSS and pursue new opportunities at this firm with a long history of investing in businesses in the lower middle market,” said Kim. “I look forward to working closely with the team to identify promising businesses, unlock potential value, and help position their portfolio companies for long-term growth,” added Parepally.

About VSS Capital Partners



VSS is a private investment firm that invests in the healthcare, business services, and education industries. Headquartered in New York, VSS provides capital for growth financing, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through a focused add-on acquisition program. VSS makes privately negotiated investments across the capital structure and invests in situations requiring non-control or control equity, mezzanine securities, and structured equity securities. VSS has over three decades of experience, made investments in 94 portfolio companies with over 400 add-on acquisitions, and manages $4 billion in aggregate committed capital across 8 funds. For more information, please visit: www.vss.com.

Contacts

MEDIA FOR VSS:

Katrin Lieberwirth



Stanton



646-502-3548 (office)



646-286-5401 (mobile)



[email protected]