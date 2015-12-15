CSPs Globally Adopting Mavenir’s Digital Enablement BSS Platform as they Transform for 5G Era

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced multiple Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are upgrading their Business Support System (BSS) with Mavenir’s Digital Enablement Platform (MDE) to offer new digital services that monetize 5G network investments.

MDE is a cloud-native, catalog-driven digital BSS that enables CSPs to easily create new 5G digital offerings or complete the 5G network transformation with charging and mediation functions and can also be used to design a digital marketplace experience, bundling cross-industry partner products and services into unified offerings. “With Mavenir’s MDE platform, CSPs can innovate fearlessly by rapidly introducing new services, and capture their customers’ interest, to become an integral part of their digital life,” said Sandeep Singh, GM Digital Enablement at Mavenir.

MDE can run as a comprehensive BSS or importantly, as a digital overlay with existing legacy BSS for minimal risk and disruption. BSS digital overlay systems can help CSPs to maximize returns in the 5G era. Analysys Mason forecasts, “The digital overlay approach can also reduce costs considerably, potentially saving CSPs up to 50% over 3-5 years when compared with traditional transformation approaches.1”

Recent deployment examples of Mavenir’s MDE include:

– A leading CSP in Japan for business-to-business (B2B) mobility services

CSP successfully launched its Mobility Bundle Services targeted toward business customers. The typical service includes a bundle of SIM+Handsets purchased in bulk (10s-1000s). The BSS provided a first-of-its-kind agile, co-development, automated CI/CD enabling quarterly updates including modules like Product Catalog, CRM, CPQ, Order Management, Provisioning, Inventory tracking, Offline Rating & Charging, Billing, Invoicing, Payments and Collections.

Mavenir’s digital BSS, deployed as overlay BSS, is the primary for managing B2B customer account lifecycle and connects back to the existing consumer BSS, to leverage capabilities for Individual SIM activation, Number Portability workflow, Resource Inventory management and Network Mediation.

Deployment is on CSP’s private cloud over the Kubernetes-based Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Platform as a service (PaaS) layer.

– Large MVNO in Germany transitioning to MNO deploying MDE converged charging system (CCS) & Charging Gateway Function (CGF) for 4G+5G Converged Charging

Transitioning to becoming an MNO with owned RAN, Core, IT, BSS, and Charging system. The CCS includes the 4G OCS enabling Voice, SMS, Data service rating, and charging on real-time Diameter interfaces by integrating with the EPC and IMS network elements. The same core CCS engine also includes 5G CHF, integrated with Mavenir 5GC (5G Core) NFs. The Charging Gateway Function (CGF), also part of the CCS solution, provides for a modern microservice-based network and billing mediation functionality. While the first set of services, including 5G FWA is expected to go live in 2022, the solution is designed to deliver charging for Voice, Messaging, Data (4G+5G eMBB) and IoT in truly agile CI/CD based updates over the next two years. Deployment is on CSP’s private cloud over the Kubernetes-based CaaS and PaaS layer.

– Greenfield CSP in Guyana selects MDE for E2E BSS and Charging

Deploying end-to-end BSS and Charging for their 4G+5G Mobile and Fixed Wireless service rollout. The first phase of this multi-phase enables the CSP to launch Prepaid LTE Voice, Data, and SMS services in 2022, leveraging a 4G OCS (Online Charging System) solution for prepaid voice, data, and messaging charging. The second phase will introduce Postpaid services built on top of the BSS. The final phase includes the launch of the 5G eMBB service that will be deployed using MDE 5G CCS integrated with the other vendor’s 5GC.

Supporting material:



Mavenir Digital Enablement (MDE) Solution Brief

MDE Introduction Video

MDE Composable BSS Video



Mavenir’s Charging Gateway Function Solution Brief



Mavenir’s Converged Charging Solution Brief



Mavenir’s Converge Charging System Video

Other MDE resources –



MDE Digital Marketplace Whitepaper

MDE solution For MVNOs & Digital Brands

MDE IoT Business Management Solution Brief

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

1 Analysys Mason/Mavenir White Paper “BSS digital overlay systems can help CSPs to maximize returns in the 5G era” – June 2022

Contacts

[email protected]

Maryvonne Tubb (US)



Emmanuela Spiteri (EMEA)