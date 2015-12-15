LTC Global Promotes Allison Brinkert to Vice President and Director of Financial Analytics

FORT MYERS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTC Global, Inc. announced today that Allison Brinkert has been promoted to Vice President and Director of Financial Analytics. Brinkert joined the company in 2014 as an undergraduate intern and has most recently served as LTC Global’s Financial Analytics Manager.

“Allison’s promotion to Vice President reporting directly to me as CEO is recognition of the critical role Allison fills in the organization. Our Quantitative Group, headed up by Allison, is at the core of LTC Global’s continued success,” said Daniel G. Schmedlen, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of LTC Global. “Her ability to analyze problems and bring together teams of colleagues across departments is essential to LTC Global’s ability automate business processes, gather and validate critical data, and grow our business,” said Schmedlen.

About LTC Global

LTC Global is the leading provider of capital to insurance agents and agencies through lead and marketing finance programs, commission advance programs and renewal commission purchases. Through its agency subsidiaries, LTC Global is a leading national distributor of life and health insurance products and the largest independent distributor of Long Term Care insurance. LTC Global is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information about LTC Global, visit ltcglobal.com.

