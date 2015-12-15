Cue Biopharma to Present at the Guggenheim I&I Spotlight Series

BOSTON, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will take part in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim I&I Spotlight Series – Treg-based Therapies being held July 12–13, 2022.

Presentation Details
Guggenheim I&I Spotlight Series – Treg-based Therapies
Date and Time: Wednesday, July 13 at 9:00 a.m.–9:45 a.m. EDT
Webcast Link: https://kvgo.com/guggenheim/cue-biopharma-inc-july-2022 

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com.

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

