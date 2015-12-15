Customized Business Support: Regions Bank Announces Commercial Corporate Finance Team

Led by Coulter Warlick, this team supports Regions’ Commercial Banking clients with specialized resources designed to create long-term growth.





BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regions Bank on Wednesday formally announced the establishment and continued business growth of a Commercial Corporate Finance (CCF) team that is connecting business leaders with specialized resources, insights, and guidance on opportunities including ownership transitions, financing alternatives, and risk management. The team is led by Coulter Warlick, who joined Regions in 2021 to develop and launch this team.

“The Commercial Corporate Finance team is positioned to further enhance and expand Regions’ financing capabilities as we serve Commercial Banking clients with complex capital needs,” said Brian Willman, head of Commercial Banking for Regions. “Our work starts with building a deep relationship with the client, understanding their opportunities and challenges, and developing tailored solutions. This team works hand-in-hand with commercial bankers across our footprint to provide specialized experience and insights. It’s another way we are creating greater value for existing clients – and for prospects who can benefit from a more customized approach to banking.”

Additional focus areas for the CCF team include growth capital, management buyout needs, loan syndications, M&A opportunities, dividends, recapitalization and more. Warlick’s team provides guidance, structure, and support from concept through completion.

“Amid the current volatility in the economy, companies especially value a banking relationship that helps them navigate the issues of today while keeping their long-term objectives within reach,” Warlick said. “At Regions, our relationship-driven model of service aligns with the needs and preferences of today’s business owners and managers. Working with our commercial bankers, the Commercial Corporate Finance team can be a trusted source of additional guidance in helping business leaders with customized solutions to meet their financial goals.”

Warlick joined Regions from South State Bank, where he served as director of Middle Market Banking and developed a team of bankers serving mid-sized businesses throughout the Southeast. He previously worked at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Warlick began his banking career at BB&T in 2005.

Warlick earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He currently chairs the board of directors for Furman University’s Bridges to a Brighter Future Program Scholarship Fund. In addition, Warlick serves on the executive leadership team of the Alzheimer’s Association of Charlotte, and he recently completed service on the board of directors for Classroom Central, a nonprofit focused on serving teachers and students in Charlotte.

