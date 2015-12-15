Scott Naylor Named LibDib’s Vice President of Finance and Compliance

Naylor is promoted to the position as the three-tier alcohol distributor continues to expand into new markets

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3tier–Wholesale alcohol distributor, LibDib, today announced that Scott Naylor has been named as the company’s new vice president of finance and compliance. Naylor joined the LibDib team in August 2018. He most recently served as LibDib’s senior director of finance and compliance.

“Scott Naylor has been integral to the LibDib team over the past four years and I am honored to announce his new role as our VP of finance and compliance,” said Richard Brashears, COO at LibDib. “Scott has played a large role in the growth and scalability of LibDib. As we continue to expand into new markets and grow our web-based distribution model, his experience will be invaluable to our team.”

As vice president, Naylor will oversee the team of finance, accounting and compliance professionals responsible for the company’s financial strategy and analysis. He will also enhance financial quality and efficiency, lead all accounting operations, and ensure LibDib’s top-notch three-tier compliance standards.

Scott Naylor came to LibDib with deep experience in finance, accounting and business analysis. Prior to LibDib, Naylor served as the accounting manager at Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, where he was in charge of pricing domestic wines, as well as importing and pricing wines purchased from France, Italy, Spain and Germany. While there, he performed monthly, quarterly and annual analysis of sales and samples. He also prepared various industry-specific tax documents in accordance with government regulations in both California and Hawaii.

“LibDib has provided me with an incredible growth opportunity and I am excited to step into this new role on the executive team,” said Scott Naylor, LibDib’s Vice President of Finance and Compliance.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a technology provider and a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Media contact Holly Nuss at [email protected].

Contacts

Holly Nuss, LibDib



[email protected] – 415.845.1095