Khoros and EveryoneSocial Partner to Strengthen Digital Marketing Strategies Across Social Channels

The partnership will leverage the power of Khoros’s digital customer engagement platform and EveryoneSocial’s employee advocacy technology

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced it has partnered with EveryoneSocial, the leading employee advocacy platform.

The partnership combines the power of Khoros’s social media management solution (including content management, publishing, social listening, and governance) with tools in EveryoneSocial that help brands engage their employees and support marketing, sales, recruiting, and communications initiatives across social media. By leveraging the technologies of Khoros and EveryoneSocial, digital marketers can align content, messaging, and campaigns with a brand’s employee advocacy program to boost awareness, maintain reputation, and even help drive their business’s bottom line.

“We’re excited to partner with EveryoneSocial to help brands enhance their customer experience by empowering their best champions: their employees. Together, we’re giving brands an expanded toolkit that maximizes their digital marketing strategies on social to reach a wider audience and ensures every team member across the organization—from marketers to recruiters—is sharing the right messages to help create customers for life,” said Chris Tranquill, chief strategy officer at Khoros.

“We know social media leaders want the convenience of an all-in-one solution, but we also know that they don’t want to settle for mediocre tools. They want the best, which is why we’re so excited to be partnering with Khoros. This partnership brings together the market’s leading social marketing and employee advocacy platforms to give our customers the tools they need to generate maximum ROI,” said Cameron Brain, CEO & Co-Founder of EveryoneSocial.

Khoros is unique in the industry with its ‘single pane of glass’ platform to manage omnichannel customer interactions. In addition to its award-winning social marketing capabilities, the Khoros platform also features best-in-class digital customer care products for contact centers, enterprise-grade communities software, and valuable voice of customer (VoC) insights—all powered by its patent-pending, AI-powered orchestration engine.

To learn more about Khoros’s digital customer engagement platform and services, visit khoros.com. For additional information about EveryoneSocial’s employee advocacy platform, visit everyonesocial.com.

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

​​About EveryoneSocial

EveryoneSocial is the platform that transforms employees into influencers by empowering them to authentically create and share content on social media.

Many of the world’s highest-growth companies – including Qualtrics, T-Mobile, and Highspot – use EveryoneSocial to engage employees, expand brand reach, and drive organic social media ROI.

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contacts

Khoros

Mandy Mayekawa



[email protected]

EveryoneSocial

Bobby Olson



[email protected]