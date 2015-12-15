Transcarent Appoints Peter Bridges as New Chief Commercial Officer

Veteran Digital Health and Sales Leader to Lead Transcarent’s Expansion into Self-Insured Employer Market, including Health Systems and Government Entities

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transcarent, a new, different, and better health and care experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families, today announced the appointment of Peter Bridges as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Bridges will lead Transcarent’s sales, channel partnerships, provider relations, and consultant relations teams as Transcarent continues its rapid market expansion with the country’s most innovative self-insured employers and health systems. Mr. Bridges is a proven business and commercial leader with more than three decades of experience establishing category winners in the digital health and technology industries. He will report to Transcarent’s Chief Executive Officer, Glen Tullman.





Mr. Bridges was most recently President of Curai Health, a virtual primary care company using AI and machine learning to improve the effectiveness of physicians and healthcare provider organizations. Before Curai Health, Peter was the Chief Commercial Officer at Ginger, a leading on-demand behavioral healthcare company that merged with Headspace to form Headspace Health in 2021. At Ginger, he established, developed, and led a commercial team responsible for growing the company’s revenue by over 1,700%. His team helped expand Ginger’s revenue, brand, and marketplace awareness through sales to employers, health plans, strategic partners, unions, government entities, and healthcare systems and providers.

“We are excited to welcome Peter as our Chief Commercial Officer at Transcarent. The current market and economic challenges have accelerated demand for our solution and garnered new focus, not just from CHROs but also from CFOs. Creating an experience that puts all of an employee’s health and care needs in one place and aligning our business model with employers by going at full risk has created a unique opportunity for significant expansion across leading employers, government entities, and innovative health plans. Peter’s broad experience in the healthcare industry and proven ability to excel in a rapid-growth environment will be a critical addition as Transcarent delivers on our mission to transform the current health and care experience for employers, employees, and their families,” said Glen Tullman.

Before joining Ginger, Mr. Bridges held senior executive roles and global practice leader positions with Hewitt Associates, Willis Towers Watson, and Aon Corporation. Earlier in his career, he founded a healthcare organization effectiveness and actuarial consulting firm that was later purchased by a regional insurance carrier. He holds undergraduate degrees in economics and psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA in Finance from Pepperdine University.

“I’m delighted to join Transcarent at this critical moment in our industry as consumers and employers are coming out of the pandemic with a deep-seated need for higher quality, lower costs, and greater transparency in their health and care experience. Transcarent’s innovative business model and new experience are just what the market needs and is demanding,” said Mr. Bridges. “I look forward to working closely with the world-class Transcarent leadership team to realize the company’s aggressive growth goals and strategic initiatives.”

Transcarent serves as the on-ramp for self-insured employers and their employees to a new kind of experience unlike anything in healthcare today. Transcarent provides personalized health and care support for virtually all the most common and most challenging needs, including essentials like urgent care but also lower-cost medications, personalized behavioral health care, and, where appropriate, specialty care like surgeries, care at home, cancer treatment, and expert second opinions. Members get 24/7 access to trusted digital and live guidance (actual humans) and direct access to high-value care. Most Members receive no bills, nor are they responsible for co-pays and co-insurance, made possible by Transcarent’s fully at-risk model which pays providers up-front for care and gets paid by employers based on measurable results.

About Transcarent

About Transcarent

Transcarent is a health and care experience company that makes it easy to get the high-quality, affordable health and care everyone deserves – where and when they want it, on their terms. Transcarent puts consumers back in charge by directly connecting them with an integrated ecosystem of high-value providers and health solutions, transparent information, and trusted guidance – in as little as 60 seconds, 24/7/365, from the palm of their hand, often at no cost to Members and at a lower cost to their employer. Transcarent takes accountability for results – offering at-risk pricing models and transparent impact reporting to align incentives towards measurably better experience, better health, and lower costs. Join us in building the future of health and care. For more information, visit us at www.transcarent.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

