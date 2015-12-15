Cyara Resolves Common Chatbot Failures with New Testing Capabilities

Latest Botium chatbot and conversational AI testing features further establish Cyara as global leader in CX testing and assurance market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today unveiled innovative new chatbot testing features with the latest release of Cyara Botium, the industry’s leading one-stop solution for comprehensive, automated chatbot testing and assurance. The release comes just weeks after Cyara announced its acquisition of Botium to solidify its position as the global leader in CX testing and assurance.

Chatbots continue to experience tremendous growth driven by the meaningful benefits they deliver to businesses and customers alike, but they’re also commonly plagued with problems that include misinterpreted customer intent, delayed or disrupted hand-offs to live agents and security vulnerabilities. Negative chatbot experiences can have a devastating impact on a brand and result in customer churn.

The disconnect between what chatbots generally promise and what they deliver has created the need for solutions that can efficiently test and monitor the performance of chatbots and conversational AI without overburdening teams. With Cyara Botium’s holistic testing approach, brands can improve and continuously test the customer chatbot experience across all channels and platforms in all phases of the chatbot development lifecycle. Cyara Botium also addresses the rise in chatbot data breaches by improving general chatbot security, ensuring compliance with Open Web Application Security Project® (OWASP) security standards. The result: consistent, quality, secure experiences and, for new bots, shortened time to market.

Cyara Botium offers the following new features and capabilities:

AI-Powered Data & Test Generation

Cyara Botium’s new AI-Powered Data & Test Generation is built on the world’s largest natural language model. This enables organizations to quickly create relevant examples of intents and utterances in order to thoroughly train and test their chatbots. This cutting-edge feature dramatically improves the efficiency of chatbot teams, requiring mere minutes to generate new intent phrasing to the chatbot—an otherwise laborious, manual process that can take weeks to collect data from various sources. By using the largest pre-trained language model through Cyara Botium, customers can save AI-generated topics as new intents – thereby dramatically improving the chatbot’s ability to understand what the user is trying to achieve.

Extended Performance Testing

Cyara Botium has greatly enhanced the scalability of its performance testing by dramatically increasing the capacity of parallel test executions so that chatbot development teams can stress test by simulating very high volumes of interactions.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Channel and Voice Testing

The new release of Cyara Botium introduces two new test types. Users can now test bots in the IVR channel, ensuring they perform effectively as part of an IVR experience by generating calls that mimic real-time customer interactions. Users can also now conduct voice tests to ensure voicebots perform well in all environments, including mobile devices and browsers. Both of these new features ensure problems are unearthed well before they occur in production.

“It’s without question that chatbots are delivering benefits to businesses, but it’s imperative that organizations also realize that negative chatbot experiences can lead to chatbots hurting the business more than they help,” said Christoph Börner, Senior Director of Digital at Cyara. “Cyara Botium has already been a prominent market leader in testing conversational AI and is well ahead of the market needs. The innovative features introduced in this release reinforce our leadership, setting us even further ahead of any competition.”

Additional new features include multi-language General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) testing for compliance with European Union (EU) security protocols, customizable reporting templates that appeal to any stakeholder and Single Sign-On (SSO) user authentication.

To learn more about Cyara Botium, please click here.

About Cyara’s Automated CX Assurance Platform

The award-winning Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform enables companies to deliver better CX with less effort, cost, and risk. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, load testing, chatbot testing and production monitoring, ensuring enterprises can build flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels.

About Cyara

Cyara is the world’s leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Cyara’s cloud-based omnichannel assurance solutions for voice quality and chatbot testing accelerate the delivery of flawless customer journeys for enterprises while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, major global brands trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Diana Gallagher



10Fold Communications for Cyara



[email protected]

(408) 656-9699