Datametrex Provides Update to Normal Course Issuer Bid

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) announces that it purchased an aggregate of 7,122,500 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares“) at an average purchase price of $0.1298 during the month of June 2022, pursuant to the Company’s previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB“). The Company intends to continue purchasing its Common Shares under its NCIB and will be updating the market on the progress on a monthly basis.

Datametrex’s current NCIB commenced on June 8, 2022 and expires on June 8, 2023, pursuant to which a maximum of 17,808,301 Common Shares may be purchased, representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the time of the commencement of the NCIB. To date, Datametrex has purchased and cancelled an aggregate of 7,122,500 common shares.

All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB are being purchased on the open market by PI Financial through the facilities of the TSX-V as well as through other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. All Common Shares purchased will be at the prevailing market price at the time of purchase and will be subsequently cancelled.

“The Company is thrilled to have the NCIB program in place to increase return to our shareholders. Creating long lasting shareholder value is priority and we look forward to growing the Company while making an impactful difference with our investors,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

