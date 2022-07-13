NetCents Technology Announces Partnership with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum and UAE PSP Licensing Authorities

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company“), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce our partnership with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum through his private office Shaikh Mohammed Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum Investment (MBM).

Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, over the past nine months, MBM has assisted the Company with local onshore sponsorship and licensing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). MBM worked with NetCents to meet the qualifications and regulations laid out by the Dubai Economic Department and the Central Bank of the UAE.

“We thank NetCents Technology in choosing us as their local partner, and we wish this Joint Venture NetCents Payment Service Provider LLC, Dubai, success and growth in the region,” stated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has obtained Dubai Economic Department PSP licensing and the blessing and review of the Central Bank of the UAE to conduct business.

MBM consistently identifies opportunities that add value and benefit the UAE economy. This partnership is no different, as MBM will play a significant role in extending the Company’s reach and influence in the region. There are very few licensed cryptocurrency businesses operating within the UAE. Interest in cryptocurrency is growing in the region, and many experts believe that Dubai will become the next global cryptocurrency hub.

About MBM Groups

Established in 2006, MBM Group is a Dubai-based Royal family office and investment holding company with activities in investments, strategic advisory and social and community development. Initially growing into the UAE market as a venture capitalist, MBM now shows its leadership and expertise in sports consultancy, healthcare, education, oil & gas services, real estate and special situations. Being a member of the Royal family, MBM’s business policy is vigilant regarding opportunity assessment, project initiation, innovation techniques and partnerships with multinational corporations.

With the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, MBM has reinvented itself as a sophisticated family office that caters to clients all over the globe and welcomes synergies with international corporations in the Middle East.

http://www.mbmgroups.com/

About Us

NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: [email protected].

