Datawiza Unveils Industry’s First Free Solution for Zero Trust Application Access

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datawiza , the first company to offer a no-code platform for implementing authentication and authorization for applications and APIs, today announced the Datawiza Platform, Free version . Available now, this is the industry’s only environment-agnostic and Identity and Access Management (IAM)-agnostic solution for implementing Zero Trust Application Access (ZTAA).

“Most identity and access programs have not achieved maturity, which is affecting organizations’ ability to reduce identity and access risks,” according to “The State of Enterprise Identity,” a Ponemon study released in June, 2022. As a result, individuals may gain access to data not associated with their role or function. This is largely because IAM solutions do not support the plethora of “unmanageable apps” – that is, applications and APIs that do not support modern security protocols, like SAML SSO, OpenID Connect or OAuth. This includes homegrown, open source and legacy applications, whether operating on-premises or in multiple clouds. Now the Datawiza Platform closes the maturity gap, letting organizations achieve the full value from their modern IAM investment by securing all their applications under the IAM umbrella.

Designed for teams that do not require implementation and support services, the new free-forever Datawiza version license delivers the complete Datawiza platform to protect up to 25 users and three applications, running against up to two different identity providers, such as Okta or Azure AD. The Datawiza Business license continues to be available for organizations with larger teams and more complex needs.

“As cyberattacks increase in frequency and severity, corporate boards are demanding an immediate move to a zero trust environment,” said Dr. Canming Jiang, Co-Founder and CEO of Datawiza. “Organizations are running into roadblocks, including projects that take too long, cost too much, introduce complexity and don’t provide sufficient access controls for unmanageable applications. With Datawiza’s no-code solution for ZTAA, companies can test, validate and deploy zero trust application protection in minutes, while maintaining their current IT investments and without inadvertently introducing additional security risks through unnecessary coding. Today’s announcement eliminates the final barrier to zero trust, turning ‘low cost’ into ‘no cost.’”

”Datawiza is the easy button to get all your legacy, aging applications and associated tech debt moved into modern security, with a measurable quality increase in user experience for end customers,” said Warren Kenner, Lead Architect and Director of Cloud, uLab. “You can tackle these initiatives internally, or you can just switch it on overnight by using the Datawiza Access Broker to secure all your data.”

Datawiza’s approach to zero trust: Protect applications

Zero trust was first defined by John Kindervag in 2010, and most organizations now accept it as a security imperative. However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to achieving zero trust. One popular approach, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), requires building a tunnel from the corporate network to the cloud. Another approach, ZTAA , protects individual applications without any network infrastructure changes, creating a faster and less expensive path to zero trust.

“Many security executives are telling me about their struggle to achieve zero trust with network-first implementations, and business users complain of poor network performance,” added Jiang. “Replacing infrastructure, including newly deployed VPNs, is complex and expensive, and they don’t believe they can cost-effectively scale the performance of a ZTNA tunnel to meet a high number of users or applications. In many cases, ZTNA isn’t providing the fine-grained access controls needed to comply with evolving privacy regulations. Datawiza solves these challenges by protecting the applications themselves without any changes to the infrastructure. And with the Datawiza Free plan, every company can start protecting applications immediately – zero trust at zero cost – and grow as their needs evolve.”

Datawiza is a no-code platform for implementing authentication and authorization for the reality of today’s unmanageable applications and APIs. It works with all identity providers, including Azure AD and Okta/Auth0. The solution relies on super-lightweight, cloud-native and container-based proxies located near the applications they protect. Datawiza enables companies of any size using these solutions to achieve single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) across hybrid multi-cloud environments, while supporting policy-defined, URL-level access controls based on detailed user and device attributes. Datawiza reduces the migration effort by as much as 10x. Benefits include:

Network infrastructure agnostic – protects existing investments

No-code, so no security expertise required

No impact on network performance

Fine-grained access controls across homegrown, open source and legacy applications, for all environments: on-prem, cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid.

Easily integrates with cutting-edge cloud-native technologies, such as containerization and Kubernetes

Each application is protected even if the network is breached

About Datawiza

The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust Application Access (ZTAA), providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza delivers a centralized and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time and increase security. Datawiza was founded in 2018 by security expert Dr. Canming Jiang, a veteran of Shape Security, now part of F5, and cloud expert Cunhao (Alex) Gao, a veteran of Google and Amazon. For more information, visit https://datawiza.com .

