Hopsworks 3.0 – The Feature Store goes Serverless

An Industry first; Hopsworks, the leading feature store goes serverless with 3.0

Palo Alto, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hopsworks, the company that created the first Enterprise Feature Store for machine learning, today released Hopsworks 3.0. This evolution brings a new offering that removes the gap between Python prototypes and production projects, resulting in the first Python-centric Feature Store for machine learning.

Data Scientists’ language of choice is Python, which is the dominant language for creating feature and training pipelines. However, there are challenges when piping enterprise data into machine learning models reliably and at scale. This risks delaying or derailing machine learning initiatives before they’re productive.By bridging the gap between the Data Science friendly Python environments and an enterprise’s data, Hopsworks dramatically enhances developer productivity by keeping the focus on building pipelines and getting machine learning models into production, and keeping them there.

The new serverless offering is available! Users can sign-up for free at www.hopsworks.ai and get started with a collection of use case tutorials that’s ready for developers to start building within seconds.

“Hopsworks continues to assert itself as the leading Enterprise Feature Store. Hopsworks 3.0 allows Python developers to build with the best libraries available for their feature and training pipelines, while also leveraging the computational power of the modern data stack. We are now providing free access to Hopsworks Serverless, enabling Data Scientists to build end-to-end ML services without the need to manage complex software deployments.” says Jim Dowling, CEO and Co-Founder of Hopsworks.

“Hopsworks 3.0 continues to up-level the Feature Store category with its mature capability-rich user experience and dramatically reduced time to production. Our customers are spending far more time focusing on business needs, taking their Enterprise AI to new places.” says Jim Duffy COO and Head of Go-to-Market.

Benefits of Hopsworks 3.0 Serverless:

Rapid Start – Project environment ready in seconds

Python-centric experience

Use case tutorials

Automatic operation and upgrades

Always on environments

Access to Hopsworks community forum

About Hopsworks

Hopsworks is the Data for AI company that builds the world’s first Enterprise Feature Store for Machine Learning. Hopsworks is the bridge between Enterprise Data and Enterprise AI with its Python-centric offerings. With offices in Stockholm, London, and Palo Alto, Hopsworks has set out to provide tools for data scientists and engineers to develop and manage features and models in production at any scale. For more information, access www.hopsworks.ai or contact [email protected]