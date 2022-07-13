DeepTarget’s 3D Story On The Go™ Powers Immersive & Adaptive 1-to-1 Personalized Experiences for Email, SMS and Social Media Marketing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DeepTarget Inc., a Fintech company that simplifies digital marketing for banks and credit unions by utilizing data insights and AI to deliver personalized offers and experiences across digital channels, announced the addition of its new 3D Story On The Go™(OTG) product extension to its Digital Experience Platform (DXP). This significant expansion of their product portfolio uses consumer/business intelligence and AI to power adaptive and immersive 1-to-1 personalized experiences for consumers by plugging into campaigns driven by any marketing automation, email, SMS, and social media marketing platforms.

Given their high ROI and widespread usage, a large number of financial institutions rely on email, SMS and social media for outbound communications. The average email open rate is 19.8% with Financial Services’ average being 24.9%, the click-through rate is 11.3% and marketers who use segmented campaigns note as much as a 760% increase in revenue. Text messaging is also incredibly effective and is growing in usage for marketing by FIs. SMS open rates are as high as 98% (Gartner) with 82% of consumers opening every text message received. Finally, social media, where an average of 2 hours and 27 minutes per day is spent by each person, accounts for the largest single share of our connected media time, making it vital for FIs to utilize in order to increase touch points with consumers.

Banks and credit unions can now use 3D Story On The Go™ to elevate and compel engagement through these three channels with immersive and adaptive, prismatic user experiences for onboarding new customers, sending personalized offers and promotions, communicating single product information and much more. Examples of the consumer experience can be found here, here, and here. The fusion of visually appealing experiences combined with AI and insights-based 1-to-1 personalized offers and messages adds enormous value to any email, text or social media post.

“After working very successfully with DeepTarget’s DXP, I am excited to use their new product which works as an extension to our current campaigns in online and mobile banking,” said Michael Hostetler, VP of Marketing, Crane Credit Union, a beta customer of the product. “We use email extensively to communicate with our members based on DeepTarget’s AI-based predictive campaigns. With 3D Story On The Go, it will be great to easily deliver a new, elevated level of AI-based personalized experience to our members.”

Recent Financial Services industry surveys show that consumer expectations of personalization are extremely high. Yet, financial institutions are rarely meeting these demands. 3D Story On The Go™ enables FIs to combine their considerable amounts of consumer data with AI-powered insights to efficiently and at scale drive adaptive 1-to-1 personalized experiences in a consistent way across multiple touchpoints, thereby meeting modern consumer demands. Thousands of email or SMS recipients will each be treated to their own unique 3D Story experience of personalized offers and messages, ensuring relevance and response.

“Today’s consumers are digital users first and expect their financial institutions to deliver seamless, personalized, relevant experiences,” said Preetha Pulusani, CEO of DeepTarget. “As much as personalization is a growing expectation for consumers, achieving it is a growing challenge for many financial institutions, especially in understanding how and when to leverage consumer data. Our mission is to simplify digital marketing for FIs by giving them the tools to create and deliver campaigns that compel connection. With 3D Story On The Go™ used with email or text, they now have a canvas that combines dynamic, adaptive visual experiences with relevant offers to not just meet but exceed contemporary consumer expectations.”

3D Story On The Go™ will be available in production to all customers later this month. More product information can be found here.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget helps financial institutions grow by simplifying digital marketing to deliver amazing experiences that result in up to 10X more sales and lasting relationships with their digital users. Their patented Digital Experience Platform (DXP) integrates data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits for financial institutions of all sizes. These intelligence digital marketing automation and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions. to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever and however their customers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com. To boost your digital presence and cross-sell results, connect with Mark Schwartz directly at [email protected].

Contacts

Cristi Murray



For DeepTarget



650-339-2132



[email protected]