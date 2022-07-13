Markacy Announces New Finance-Based Marketing Solution

This new capability calculates DTC brands’ optimal marketing budgets in a way that more precisely drives revenue growth aligned with short and long-term business objectives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalmarketing—Markacy, (“the Company”) a digital strategy and marketing firm headquartered in New York City, today unveiled its Finance-Based Marketing solution (“FBM”). This new capability is aimed at methodically improving profitability and empowers brands to identify immediate cost savings and marketing efficiencies without sacrificing long-term growth. FBM is an evolution of Markacy’s financially driven approach to digital and e-commerce direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies for new and established brands across sectors.

“When the market is thriving, it seems less risky to spend frivolously. However, spending that is not optimized creates challenges when there is an economic downturn,” said Chris Jones, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Markacy. “We expect brands to re-evaluate their marketing budgets over the coming months. Knowing how and when to adapt expenditures throughout the entire marketing program is absolutely crucial, especially with current market volatility. We built FBM as an all-encompassing solution focused on driving P&L objectives and achieving sustainable growth.”

Deploying FBM requires a comprehensive evaluation of a brand’s enterprise-wide commercial objectives and an audit of its P&L. This enables Markacy’s marketing strategists to gain a deep understanding of the brand’s financials and its most pressing challenges and the biggest opportunities. To that end, at the very outset, Markacy defines marketing key performance indicators (KPIs) including Media Efficiency Ratio (MER) targets that are reverse-engineered from a brand’s P&L objectives using its proprietary calculator. This strategy ensures that all expenditures – ranging from advertising cost, and the use of marketing technology platforms, to headcount – are fully aligned and optimized in accordance with enterprise-wide business goals.

During economic downturns, many DTC brands have been known to uniformly cut operating and marketing expenditures, often stunting mid and long-term growth. Informed by FBM, Markacy is working with clients to mitigate this effect by prioritizing strategies and advertising channels that drive profitable growth while also cutting back from marketing programs that do not advance MER targets or the bottom line.

Tucker Matheson, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Markacy added: “Our multidisciplinary offering fills a gap in traditional digital marketing strategies that brands use despite today’s uncertainties. We put a critical lens on the quantitative financial impact of marketing and bring it to life. FBM will raise our impact to another level, enabling us to advise clients in a more focused and precise manner directly tied to financial performance. We have a set of critical, proprietary tools that enable us to understand which channels and campaigns are the most impactful and shift budgets accordingly when necessary.”

Markacy’s work is guided by the evolving and growing expertise of its team, combined with the leadership’s experience in finance and strategy consulting. To receive a complimentary assessment for your brand using our FBM solution, contact Markacy.

