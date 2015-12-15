Dr. Sergey Motov at Maimonides Medical Center to Host Webinar on using MeMed BV® in the Emergency Department to rapidly differentiate bacterial and viral infections

HAIFA, Israel, 13 July, 2022 – MeMed (or “the Company”), a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies, is pleased to announce that Dr. Sergey Motov, Research Director at the Department of Emergency Medicine at Maimonides Medical Center, will host a webinar entitled “Bacterial or viral? From research to clinical use of MeMed BV in the Emergency Department” where he will share how he and his team use the MeMed BV test in the Emergency Department to rapidly differentiate between bacterial and viral infections.

The webinar will take place on July 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm EDT/ 7:00 pm CET/ 8:00 pm IDT. Dr. Motov will describe MeMed BV, a first-of-its kind test that decodes the immune response and accurately differentiates between bacterial or viral infections in 15 minutes from serum. Dr. Motov will also discuss patient selection, clinical implementation, and the initial impact of using MeMed BV in his Emergency Department. The session will conclude with Dr. Motov answering questions from the audience.

Sergey Motov, M.D., Research Director, Department of Emergency Medicine, said: “We’ve been using MeMed BV in the Emergency Department to determine whether patients have a bacterial or viral infection and I look forward to sharing our initial experience and insights with everyone.”

About Maimonides Medical Center (MMC)

Maimonides Medical Center is a 711-bed non-profit tertiary care provider in Brooklyn, New York. It operates the largest hospital in Brooklyn and the borough’s only Children’s Hospital and only full-service Cancer Center, and its physicians are nationally known for clinical excellence, innovation, and groundbreaking research. Maimonides is an independent teaching and research institution, a major clinical training site for the SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. Founded in 1911, the Medical Center continues to grow and adapt to the needs of Brooklyn’s patients and families. Maimonides is an affiliate of Northwell Health. For additional information on the nationally recognized clinical services at Maimonides Medical Center, please visit www.maimo.org.

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system’s complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. To learn more about MeMed and our solutions, please visit http://www.me-med.com

