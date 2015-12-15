EasyKnock Partners with The Jason Mitchell Group, Ranked America’s #1 Real Estate Team

EasyKnock’s Innovative Residential Sale-Leaseback Programs Will be Available Through The Jason Mitchell Group’s Agents Nationwide to Provide Clients More Options and Flexibility

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#easyknock—EasyKnock, the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback platform, and The Jason Mitchell Group, ranked America’s #1 real estate team, today announced their partnership that will provide The Jason Mitchell Group’s clients with ultimate flexibility as they transition to their new homes.

Through EasyKnock’s residential sale-leaseback programs, The Jason Mitchell Group’s clients have a competitive advantage in the crowded housing market as they have the flexibility to sell their homes to EasyKnock, convert home equity into cash for a stronger offer on their new home, and remain in their current house as a renter. This also allows agents to remove home sale contingency and clients to avoid costly complications that come with having to list their current homes on the market while searching for a new one, including sourcing temporary housing, paying storage costs and relocating outside of their community.

“Through this partnership with The Jason Mitchell Group, we are allowing clients to be more competitive in the market and improve the chances of securing their dream home,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO and founder of EasyKnock. “Our teams are aligned on our customers needing flexibility in today’s uncertain economy, and we look forward to providing these solutions in this next chapter.”

The Jason Mitchell Group has made its mark as being the trusted referral source to the biggest companies in real estate. It is recognized by RealTrends as the #1 real estate referral team in the country and ranks in the top five of overall production. EasyKnock’s residential-sale leaseback programs will help to broaden The Jason Mitchell Group’s customer base and provide more homeowners the opportunity to make their next move.

“We are committed to providing our clients with a world-class real estate experience and utilizing the best technology and processes the industry has to offer, which is why our partnership with EasyKnock is such a natural fit,” said Jason Mitchell, CEO and founder of The Jason Mitchell Group. “In teaming up with EasyKnock, we will continue to grow the amount of customers we serve while improving their experience in the buying process.”

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is a first-of-its-kind technology company whose innovative and accessible sale-leaseback solutions are revolutionizing the residential real estate space. Homeowners who sell their property to EasyKnock can remain in their homes as renters while still getting the cash they need to pursue their financial goals. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock has over 100 employees nationwide working to help homeowners unlock their financial freedom through loan-alternative programs so they can pay off debts, buy their dream home, fund a venture, and more without the hassle of traditional lender regulations. For more information, visit www.easyknock.com.

About The Jason Mitchell Group

A platform for real estate excellence. Welcome to JMG. We are not a real estate brokerage.

Founded by industry mogul Jason Mitchell in 2006, our comprehensive business quickly evolved into something the marketplace desperately needed: a real estate platform. We’re a technology-integrated, forward-thinking business that works with a people-first mindset. Whether it’s Jason himself, one of our trusted referral partners, or any of our expertly-trained agents, our relationships will always be our highest priority. That’s what it means to be a platform. JMG is designed to give agents limitless opportunity, provide partners with confidence, and give consumers the excitement they deserve in life. We solve problems with grace and inject integrity into everything we do. We push the industry to reach new heights and serve communities with heart. Thousands of transactions done. Billions of dollars managed. With the JMG platform, everyone—and we mean “everyone”—can stand tall.

Contacts

Kara Schniepp



[email protected]