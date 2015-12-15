Wallaroo Introduces Free Community Edition to Democratize Production Machine Learning

Free version of Wallaroo’s proven solution makes deploying, observing, and managing ML models in production faster and simpler for organizations of all sizes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallaroo Labs today announced the general availability launch of its new, free Community Edition (Wallaroo CE) version of its enterprise product that helps teams speed up and simplify the deployment and operations of machine learning (ML) models and pipelines in production. For too long, the perception was that scaling ML required unlimited resources or specific skills/expertise for data scientists and ML engineers. Wallaroo helps teams of all sizes and expertise levels get started on their AI/ML journey, streamline their Machine Learning Operation (MLOps), and realize the ROI in AI with speed and efficiency.

“Some of the largest enterprises in the world have been using Wallaroo to deploy, run, and observe their ML models in production at scale. Now we want to put Wallaroo into the hands of as many data scientists and ML engineers as possible,” said Vid Jain, Wallaroo’s CEO & Founder. “Machine learning has the potential to be transformative for a wide range of businesses and organizations but, until now, the hurdles of going from pilot project to production have prevented many organizations from reaping the benefits. Our Community Edition product finally puts ML within reach for just about any organization or ML professional.”

Wallaroo CE is simple to install and configure in any major cloud and offers the full deploy/run/observe capabilities of Wallaroo Enterprise Edition for up to five active deployments for up to five users. It includes:

A self-service toolkit to deploy ML pipelines and run inferencing

Model management and collaboration features

Model performance metrics and advanced experimentation

A modern, ultrafast inference engine

Up to 32 CPUs of compute to consume for inferencing

Up to 5 active ML deployments

Access to the Wallaroo Community Slack for support

To start using Wallaroo Community Edition today, visit portal.wallaroo.community. To learn more about Wallaroo, visit https://www.wallaroo.ai/.

About Wallaroo Labs

Wallaroo’s breakthrough platform facilitates the last-mile of the machine learning journey – getting ML into your production environment to impact the bottom line – with incredible speed, scale, and efficiency. Fortune 500 companies in retail, finance, manufacturing, and other innovative market sectors are turning to Wallaroo to easily deploy, run, and observe ML models at scale. Headquartered in New York City, Wallaroo Labs is privately-held and backed by a number of leading venture capital firms including Microsoft’s M12, Boldstart Ventures, and other leading enterprise software VCs. For more information, visit https://www.wallaroo.ai/ or follow on Twitter @Wallarooai.

