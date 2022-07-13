Edgecore Networks Assembles the OpenWiFi Expert Team – Oxherd – to Assist Clients with OpenWiFi Issues

The Oxherd team puts you at ease at every stage of OpenWiFi

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, today announced their Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi expert team, Oxherd, a team that consists of experts with different technical backgrounds to help ISPs/MSPs and software companies tackle all kinds of OpenWiFi problems.

As an early adopter and devoted partner of the OpenWiFi ecosystem, Edgecore has already assisted more than 10 ISPs and MSPs in establishing OpenWiFi environments and launching commercial services over the past year. Seeing the great potential of OpenWiFi and with the accumulated experience of helping ISPs/MSPs and software companies with all kinds of OpenWiFi issues, Edgecore realized it was time to form an expert team to contribute their wealth of OpenWiFi knowledge and help accelerate the growth of the OpenWiFi ecosystem.

The Oxherd team consists of elites from Edgecore’s System Architects, R&D, Quality Assurance (QA), and Technical Support. From adopting an OpenWiFi environment to configuring specific access point features, the Oxherd team is here to assist clients at every step and accelerate the process in every phase. With the Oxherd team by their side, ISPs/MSPs can smoothly build up their OpenWiFi environments, while software companies can release all kinds of innovative possibilities through embedded system development support, cloud API integration, and resource for development. With the help of Oxherd, clients can face complex environments and multiple variables with simple methods that speed the process of implementing OpenWiFi; the software development time can be shortened from months to weeks before testing, or even running!

“Edgecore has been devoted to the growth of the OpenWiFi ecosystem, the formation of the Oxherd team is aimed to attract and assist more ISPs/MSPs and software companies to join the ecosystem. With Edgecore’s Oxherd team, they can rest assured of the frictionless adoption of the OpenWiFi infrastructure, and thrive together with the expanding ecosystem,” said Tengtai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks.

The Oxherd team has officially kicked off. If you want to truly grasp the technical structure of your own Wi-Fi network and develop more innovative applications, please contact the Oxherd team: [email protected].

Edgecore also provides a well-prepared OpenWiFi Starter Guide, from which you can learn more practical technical knowledge about OpenWiFi: https://bit.ly/3Rh0yjJ

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, aggregation routers and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP AcceptedTM switches that offer choice of commercial and open-source NOS and SDN software.

The vision of Edgecore Networks is to provide connectivity solutions to allow our customers and partners to accomplish more and the mission is to democratize the provide better access to networking technologies through disaggregation and open-source software.

For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com or contact [email protected].

About TIP OpenWiFi

OpenWiFi is managed within TIP’s Open Converged Wireless (OCW) project group, which enables industry collaboration to build, test and validate products that deliver the requirements of valuable Service Providers’ use cases. The OpenWiFi community currently includes more than 100 participants, including Services Providers, OEM’s, ODM’s, Software ISV’s, System Integrators, Silicon Vendors & Industry Organizations.

OpenWiFi is a community-developed, disaggregated Wi-Fi software system, offered as free open-source software, that includes both a cloud controller SDK and an Enterprise-grade Access Point (AP) firmware, designed and validated to work seamlessly together. Find out more: https://telecominfraproject.com/openwifi/

