Pryor Cashman Adds to Its Corporate Practice With New Partners Robert Friedman and Richard Leska

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Robert M. Friedman and Richard C. Leska have joined the firm as Partners in the Corporate Group. Friedman was formerly a partner at Moses & Singer; Leska was formerly a partner at Meister Seelig & Fein.

Friedman has extensive experience representing clients in the formation of private investment funds in venture capital, growth, buyout, mezzanine, infrastructure, secondary investment, special opportunities, real estate, hedge, debt, and art asset classes in the United States, Europe, India, Israel, and Japan. He also advises management of private investment funds in structuring general partners and management companies, and in the full range of issues relating to management of private investment funds.

In addition to his work with private investment funds, Friedman focuses on complex corporate transactions, including M+A, public and private securities offerings, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, debt financings, and venture capital investments. He also works with companies involved in marketplace lending and purchasing the loans generated by marketplace lending originators.

Leska’s practice focuses on a wide variety of corporate finance transactions and matters, with a particular focus on assisting clients in the “entrepreneurial economy” of startups and emerging growth companies, their executives and technologists, and venture capital funds and angel investors. He is a trusted advisor with deep experience and knowledge of the structure and financing of, and the issues faced by, “Silicon Valley”-style companies throughout their life cycle, often working as an “outside general counsel” for his clients, working closely with them on a wide range of matters including initial formation, venture capital financings, public and private securities offerings, intellectual property strategy, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity compensation arrangements, employment issues, and general corporate counseling.

Leska has represented issuers and investors in more than 260 venture capital and angel investment transactions, and has advised founders and other executives on the key issues they face as their companies grow and prosper.

“Robert and Richard are joining our Corporate Group at an exciting time,” said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman. “Our clients are coming to us with increasingly complex needs in the transactions and technology spaces, and their experience will complement our resources and serve our clients. We’re looking forward to them joining our firm and providing them the opportunity to expand their practices.”

“I am thrilled to join Pryor Cashman’s Corporate Group,” said Friedman. “My experience with fund formation, M+A, and other corporate finance services is a perfect fit with the firm, and I look forward to being part of the impressive corporate services at the firm.”

“Joining Pryor Cashman’s Corporate Group is such an exciting opportunity,” said Leska. “The firm’s client base is a great match with my experience, and I’m looking forward to enhancing its capacity to assist clients in the emerging growth company and venture capital ecosystem and offering world-class service and expertise to both the clients we have and the ones we’ll develop together.”

Friedman received his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. from Yeshiva University. Leska received his J.D. from Cornell Law School and a B.S. from Cornell University, College of Agriculture.

Pryor Cashman is a premier, midsized law firm headquartered at 7 Times Square in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Miami. With broad and sophisticated transactional and litigation practices, Pryor Cashman provides a full range of services to meet the complex legal needs of institutions, mid-market businesses, bold emerging entities, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

