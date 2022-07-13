Iron Bow Technologies Appoints Dan Muse as Chief Financial Officer

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT–Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced the appointment of Daniel Muse as its Chief Financial Officer. In his new role at Iron Bow, Muse will be responsible for leading the company’s finance, accounting, order operations and facilities departments, as well as overseeing mergers and acquisitions and other strategic management functions.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dan as Iron Bow’s Chief Financial Officer,” said Rene LaVigne, CEO at Iron Bow. “Dan has been a valuable member of the Iron Bow team and will bring an incredible level of experience and expertise to help drive our finance and accounting strategy in the future. I look forward to working closely with him as the company continues to grow.”

“This appointment is quite an honor and I am eager to continue supporting Iron Bow in a broader capacity as its CFO,” said Daniel Muse. “This is a dynamic organization in a unique position to provide government and commercial customers with the support they need most. I look forward to continued partnership with the rest of the leadership team and our primary shareholders at HIG to build upon the company’s solid foundation and help lead the business through this exciting period of growth.”

Dan has over 20 years of experience in the government contracting industry and is both a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®). Prior to joining Iron Bow as SVP of Finance earlier this year, Dan previously served as the CFO for Solerity (formerly Preferred Systems Solutions), FCI Enterprises and Sevatec. He has also held investment banking roles at Stifel and Goldman Sachs after starting his career as a public accountant at Arthur Andersen. Dan received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Richmond and earned his Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Muse’s appointment comes following the retirement of former Iron Bow CFO and Co-Founder, Charlie Curran, which was made official June 24, 2022. Charlie will continue to be a shareholder of Iron Bow and will continue his service on the Board of Directors.

