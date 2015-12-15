Elephant Insurance Extends Relationship with CCC to Streamline, Improve Policyholder Experiences

Carrier to leverage CCC’s proven AI and mobile solutions to create a digital-first total loss claims experience

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), the SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Elephant Insurance will extend its use of CCC technology to include its AI-powered, digital claims solutions. Specifically, Elephant will leverage CCC’s technology to help digitize and further transform total loss resolution, advancing the insurer’s ability to deliver straight-through processing across the claims experience.

“Today’s drivers expect a seamless digital process when it comes to everything, including insurance and claims processing,” said Rhys Pearce, Head of Claims at Elephant Insurance. “Policyholders value efficiency and transparency, and that’s exactly what we’ll deliver with help from CCC. With CCC’s suite of tools, we will be able to engage with our customers earlier in the process and strive to further reduce the time it takes to settle their total loss claim.”

Total losses have been increasing in recent years driven by a confluence of factors including surging new and used vehicle prices, growing complexity of the cars themselves, and supply chain disruptions driving up the cost of replacement parts.

With CCC’s suite of smart digital solutions, insurers can proactively engage policyholders following a probable total loss and guide them in capturing important information. Leveraging photos of vehicle damage, AI, and the CCC Cloud insurers can more quickly make decisions and digitize connections and information sharing with participating auto lenders to achieve faster resolution.

“Elephant Insurance has been a long-time customer and we’re excited to support their digital transformation objectives,” said Scott Janik, Senior Vice President, Insurance Services Group at CCC. “We know how challenging the claims process can be for both policyholders and insurers, especially in the event of a total loss. Implementing our solutions will enable Elephant to not only improve the overall experience for their customers but also significantly decrease cycle time.”

Learn more about CCC’s digital total loss solutions.

About Elephant Insurance

Elephant Insurance is a customer-centric auto insurance carrier headquartered in Richmond, VA. Elephant provides auto insurance policies to consumers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.’s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is certified as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more, visit elephant.com.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

