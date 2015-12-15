Largest Shoe Drive Company Selects SugarCRM to Help Put Shoes on Feet and Get People Off the Streets Around the Globe

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM today announced Funds2Orgs has implemented its AI-driven CRM platform to help support its mission of putting shoes on the feet of those less fortunate, while helping support micro entrepreneurship, giving people a path to prosperity.

To date, Funds2Orgs has helped 20,000 nonprofits orchestrate shoe drives, providing inventory to over 4,000 micro-entrepreneurs in 26 developing countries worldwide, who then sell the shoes to support their families financially. In turn, Funds2Orgs has contributed more than $11 million in fundraising for nonprofits, helping them reach their own missions, while keeping millions of shoes out of landfills.

Sugar provides Funds2Orgs with a central platform to manage engagement with its nonprofit partners while enabling its dedicated team of coaches to work more efficiently, and seamlessly tracking supply and distribution of the collected shoes.

Additionally, Funds2Orgs uses Sugar as a lead generation tool to identify new fundraising partners and immediately begin building relationships. Sugar funnels the data collected into a nurture or monthly drip campaign, so its sales teams have more time to directly engage new partners, identify their main fundraising goals, and begin building long-term relationships.

“Sugar has freed up to 50 percent of our coaches’ time,” said Courtney Eaton, President of Logistics, Funds2Orgs. “We have automated the development and dissemination of lead emails, so coaches now have more time to speak with new partners and discuss their needs directly. Sugar’s all-in-one platform helps us engage and recruit nonprofits seeking funds while further accelerating our impact on creating opportunities for families in developing countries without government aid.”

“We are delighted to see the Sugar platform is doing the work to help Funds2Orgs maximize efficiency and the organization’s overall global impact through automation and improved operational visibility. Sugar’s robust low-code, no-code tooling has supercharged the configuration for business process development with speed and ease,” said Chris Pennington, Chief Customer Officer, SugarCRM.

Funds2Orgs engaged Sugar’s 2022 Reseller Partner of the Year, Faye, to lead the implementation and create customized functionality that meets the unique needs of its organization, including new custom models for sales and lead generation processes. Deployment through SugarCloud gives Funds2Orgs increased flexibility and customization.

