Small Business Wireline Customer Satisfaction Remains High Despite Fierce Market Challenges, J.D. Power Finds

AT&T Ranks Highest in Large Enterprise Business Segment for Fifth Consecutive Year; Verizon Ranks Highest in Both Medium and Small Business Segments

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Business wireline customer satisfaction remains high, especially for small business customers who weathered the pandemic storm and remained afloat, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study,SM released today. Even though problem contacts are up among small business customers, satisfaction is up eight points (on a 1,000-point scale) from 2021 despite an increase in performance and reliability issues. Conversely, large enterprise customer satisfaction is down, even though fewer problems were cited than a year ago.

“Each business segment is experiencing market forces differently,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. “While satisfaction is higher this year among small business customers, large enterprise customers are less satisfied as they face a challenging business environment to get back to a pre-pandemic status. When problems do arise, small businesses are thankful for the support but large enterprises are exhibiting less tolerance for anything less than seamless service. Increased focus on personalized services, dedicated account representatives and solid communications will increase performance and reliability perceptions for all business segments.”

Study Results

In the large enterprise segment, AT&T ranks highest for a fifth consecutive year, with a score of 872. Verizon (865) ranks second.

In the medium business segment, Verizon ranks highest with a score of 847. Cox Business (838) ranks second and AT&T (836) ranks third.

In the small business segment, Verizon ranks highest for a fourth consecutive year with a score of 792. CenturyLink (780) ranks second and Cox Business (775) ranks third.

See the rank charts for each segment at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022076.

The 2022 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 5,061 business customers of data and voice services. The study evaluates business wireline experiences across six factors: performance and reliability; cost of service; communications; sales representatives and account executives; billing; and customer service. The large enterprise segment includes businesses with 500 or more employees; the medium business segment includes businesses with 20 to 499 employees; and the small business segment includes businesses with less than 20 employees. The study was fielded from March through May 2022.

For more information about the U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-business-wireline-satisfaction-study.

