NICE Introduces Groundbreaking Innovations in Digital CX and AI in CXone Summer 2022 Release

Further expanding NICE’s commitment to CXi, the newest CXone release offers first-of-its-kind capabilities to enable fully orchestrated frictionless CX

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NICE—NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the Summer 2022 release of CXone, which adds new capabilities that enhance journey orchestration and complete performance, two vital components of a complete CXi offering. The new capabilities enrich digital experiences, simplify integration with customer environments and grow openness with mobile SDKs and integration options. With its new release, CXone is improving complete performance by putting digital and AI at the helm, continuing its commitment to ubiquitous conversational self-service with faster, better, and smarter bots.

CXone is now the only digital CX cloud platform offering intent-based intelligent virtual agents (IVA). With CXone’s SmartAssist fuelled with Enlighten XO conversational data, CXone IVAs can train themselves in days promoting a data-driven, empirical approach to self-service and accelerating self-service implementations while increasing containment, and creating a frictionless digital customer experience.

Innovations in journey orchestration are introduced in the new AI-driven supervisor workspace ensuring supervisors have an end-to-end view, allowing supervisors to understand and manage omnichannel engagements across the experience center with real-time data across digital channels for a fully orchestrated journey management.

Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone, said, “Friction is the underlying challenge businesses have in delivering exceptional CX today as consumer expectations for fast, convenient digital and self-service options continue to increase. What we are delivering is the ability to remove friction from both a customer perspective and an operational perspective, resulting in transformational change to form stronger connections with customers while operating in a more agile model that empowers agents and other contact center resources to reach their full potential.”

