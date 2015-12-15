Ryan Joins Automation Anywhere Technology Alliance Program

DALLAS & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, today announced that it has joined the Automation Anywhere Technology Alliance Program to arm tax professionals with robotic process automation (RPA) to refine operational efficiencies.

Automation and digital workers, which are software bots that automate business processes so workers can focus on higher value, strategic tasks, are increasingly being used by organizations around the world, including tax and finance functions. The technology can automate a vast range of manual and cumbersome tasks in a flexible, scalable manner. This ensures a high level of accuracy and consistency, enabling the accelerating move to “real-time” data processing.

The use of RPA, combined with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and analytics, is part of a broader approach to data processing. It is supported by Ryan’s tax transformation expertise through a hands-on and flexible approach, with a range of available technology solutions (within clients’ existing portfolios and in the market), enabling an increasing number of clients to build their own “future-fit,” flexible, and scalable tax functions.

“The collaboration with Automation Anywhere is another weapon in our arsenal to help our clients accelerate their own transformation journeys. RPA is a key driver of automation and standardization, particularly where clients’ tax functions are working with data from a range of sources or managing disparate teams,” said Andrew Burman, Ryan Principal Tax Technology and Transformation. “Combining the capabilities of the Automation Anywhere platform with our expertise and experience will help clients realize their optimal tax operating model and accelerate their tax transformation journey.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ryan into our Technology Alliance Program,” said Alastair Lines, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Automation Anywhere. “Tax professionals typically spend more than half their time either gathering or manipulating data. By staying ahead of the curve, tax departments can automate routine, predictable tasks that tie up valuable resources and add greater value to the business.”

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

