Emyode has Earned the Modernization of Web Application to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

MONTREAL, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emyode has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure.

The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization allows its partners to further differentiate their companies by demonstrating their expertise and proven success in migrating and deploying production web applications workloads, applying DevOps practices, and managing applications services in Microsoft Azure.

Emyode’s President and CEO, Rejean Robitaille, said, “Emyode has been a leading Microsoft application partner and provider of Microsoft Cloud-based solutions for more than 15 years. Achieving this milestone will bring our business to the next level by emphasizing our core business expertise, Web Application Modernization to the Azure Cloud. Modernizing and migrating applications is what we do every day, but we are also experts in managing their evolution in the Azure cloud, to optimize the costs to the maximum. That’s a differentiator for many of our customers.”

Emyode has dedicated significant time and resources to achieve this major milestone, which can be done by undergoing a detailed and tedious audit from an external firm. It requires having an active Gold Cloud Platform Competency, having several individuals who have passed certifications for Azure Developer Associate, DevOps Engineer Expert, and Azure Data Engineer Associate, and having a strong track record in terms of using Azure services in several projects. This audit was based on assessing 14 important checkpoints to confirm that Emyode has a clear business strategy focused on the modernization of Web applications, with a proven methodology to plan, govern, manage, and execute a successful modernization project in Microsoft Azure.

“This Advanced Specialization also reflects our efforts in terms of training our employees, because we want to develop their skills so that they become Azure cloud experts. That is why, since our beginning 15 years ago, every new employee must get relevant Microsoft certifications in their first weeks at Emyode,” added Robitaille. “This achievement is in the end part of their willingness to develop themselves individually, but also as a team. And we thank them for their trust.”

ABOUT EMYODE

For over 15 years, Emyode has specialized in the design and deployment of software solutions based on Microsoft technologies. Its expertise encompasses not only cloud-based application development and the modernization of existing applications but also application management and monitoring services with 24/7 technical support. Emyode is part of a few Microsoft Partners in Canada to be Azure CSP Tier 1, meaning they master the whole evolution of business applications in the Azure Cloud.

Emyode also markets scalable software dedicated to streamlining the management of operations in different industries, such as in the aviation industry with its Wiseleap cloud platform, a software aiming at simplifying the management and optimization of ground operations for airlines, airports, and third-party servicers. Moreover, Emyode offers Captivo, a scalable Learning Management System (LMS), that can be fully customized to meet its customers’ needs and growth objectives using the Microsoft Azure cloud. With this cloud platform, organizations can effectively address all learning challenges by simplifying course delivery, course management, and learner engagement analysis. Thus, they can grow their employees, customers and business partners as their organization grows, and develop the skills they will need to ensure their continuity.

Emyode was named among Canada’s fastest-growing companies from 2015 to 2020 and is considered as a Great Place To Work in Canada, in Quebec and in the Technology sector in 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2020, Emyode has also become a partner with Tree Canada in its commitment to take an active role in the ecological strengthening of Canada by contributing to the strengthening of Canada’s urban forests and the greening of communities. This partnership is also part of the company’s willingness to obtain the B-Corp Certification.

For more information on Emyode, please visit www.emyode.com.

Contact:

Romain Isaac

Marketing Director at Emyode

1 866 387-2568

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61f9afcf-8a9a-43cc-b3e9-310b849c02c3