Turnium Announces John Wigboldus as New Chief Revenue Officer

John Wigboldus brings over 20 years of sales, sales leadership, and telecommunications sector growth expertise to Turnium

Vancouver, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2022) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (“Turnium” or “the Company”), the industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), is pleased to announce the appointment of John Wigboldus as Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”). As CRO, Mr. Wigboldus will oversee all sales, customer acquisition, and business development efforts while implementing the Company’s “Go to Market” plan to ultimately grow Turnium’s business.

“Over the past year, we’ve announced strategic partnerships with global technology leaders such as IBM, Red Hat, and Intel,” said Johan Arnet, Founder and CEO of Turnium. “John’s proven leadership in transforming SaaS-focused sales organizations is crucial to the next phase of our Company’s growth and we’re extremely pleased to have him join the team.”

An entrepreneurial veteran of the technology industry, John has over 20 years of demonstrated success in driving sales strategies and establishing scalable growth revenue and sales organizations. Prior to joining Turnium, John was the Senior Vice President of Sales at Rise. Before Rise, John was SVP Global Sales at the software company CounterPath, where he reshaped the company’s sales focus to a SaaS model. In the four years under his direction, CounterPath’s revenues increased by 56% and SaaS revenues grew 900% by the time the company was acquired by Alianza in March of 2021.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, visit www.turnium.com , www.ttgi.io, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

