Evoqua Water Technologies Closes Acquisition of Smith Engineering, Inc.

Acquisition to expand Evoqua’s water treatment service footprint in North America

PITTSBURGH & CHASKA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Smith Engineering, Inc. The addition of the business will enhance Evoqua’s portfolio of high purity water treatment systems and expand its service footprint in North America.

Smith Engineering is a leader in the design, manufacturing, and service of custom high purity water treatment equipment headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota. The business offers a variety of water treatment products and services, including filtration, UV, reverse osmosis, deionization, and ultra-pure water systems.

“We are delighted to welcome the Smith Engineering team to the Evoqua family,” said Ron Keating, Evoqua’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the close of this transaction, Evoqua is well-positioned to expand its service footprint to provide proven water solutions for our customers in key markets.”

With over 1,200 customers in North America, Smith Engineering primarily serves the biotech/pharmaceutical, data center, food and beverage, healthcare, medical device, and microelectronics markets.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

Contacts

Media

Sarah Brown, 506-454-5495 (office)



[email protected]

Investors

Dan Brailer, 724-720-1605 (office)



412-977-2605 (mobile)



[email protected]