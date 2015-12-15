Expel Names Rick Hasselman as Chief Financial Officer

Finance Leader with Nearly 30 Years of Experience in Tech Organizations Joins Expel to Help Fuel Growth

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expel, the managed security provider that aims to make security easy to understand, use and improve, today announced the addition of Rick Hasselman to the leadership team as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Hasselman most recently served as CFO of Podium, a communications and payment platform for local businesses. At Expel, Hasselman will lead and scale Expel’s finance and accounting functions and work with senior leadership to set and execute company strategy and manage the operating plan to support growth, innovation, and long-term profitability.

“Expel built its success through the combination of innovative technology, a huge and growing market opportunity, and an experienced team of first-rate professionals. Joining Expel was an easy decision,” said Hasselman. “The cybersecurity space is evolving quickly, and I see Expel right at the forefront of not only serving its customers now, but also helping them navigate the road ahead.”

Hasselman brings nearly 30 years of finance and operational experience in fast-growing tech and SaaS business to Expel. Prior to his role as CFO of Podium, he was the Vice President of Finance and Operations at Sumo Logic, and held audit, tax, and transaction services roles at PwC. He was also the finance lead for CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund, and was involved in mergers and acquisitions at Google. Hasselman is a CPA with an undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

“Rick is a world-class finance leader and we’re thrilled to have him join the Expel team,” said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder of Expel. “Rick arrives at an exciting time for Expel, and his experience across many financial disciplines will help fuel our growth, as we continue investing in our people, technology, and go-to-market capabilities.”

Hasselman is the latest addition to the Expel leadership team. In April, Greg Notch joined Expel as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and in November, Kelly Fiedler came onboard as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), while Jennifer Lawrence joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in January.

