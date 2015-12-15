DIGISTOR® Adds Cybersecurity Technology Specialist as Director of Applications Engineering

Ben Warner will liaise with customers to counsel and prioritize Data at Rest security solutions

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIGISTOR–DIGISTOR, a leading provider of secure storage solutions, announced it tapped cybersecurity technology expert Ben Warner as Director of Applications Engineering. Mr. Warner will work closely with customers to identify and prioritize requirements to develop solutions for securely storing Data at Rest (DAR).

“Ben brings a unique and important perspective to the DIGISTOR brand and customers,” said Randy Barber, CEO of DIGISTOR parent CRU Data Security Group. “Working directly with military organizations on critical cyber defense initiatives along with his deep expertise positions him to deliver essential advice and solutions for our customers to securely store sensitive data.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Warner honed his expertise working with the United States military. He worked on projects involving security and protection of networks holding some of the nation’s most sensitive and classified information with Applied Research Solutions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He has also worked with Booz Allen, a leading cyber defense contractor, GE Aviation, and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

About DIGISTOR

DIGISTOR, a CRU Data Security Group (CDSG) brand, provides secure storage solutions for Data at Rest. CDSG is a leading provider of data security solutions and data transport and storage devices for government and military agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, the entertainment industry, corporate IT departments, data centers, and digital forensic investigators. Its other brands include CRU removable storage devices, ioSafe fireproof and waterproof data storage devices, and WiebeTech digital investigation devices.

