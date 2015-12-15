Raytheon Technologies-Led U.S. Army TITAN Program Selects C3 AI to Deliver Next-Generation AI/ML Ops

C3 AI Application Platform provides ready-now solution in support of JADC2

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced Raytheon Technologies has selected the C3 AI Application Platform to deliver next-generation AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities for a ready-now solution for the U.S. Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program. The Raytheon Technologies team, led by Raytheon Intelligence & Space, is in competition to design TITAN to serve as the Army’s underpinning solution to enable multi-domain operations.

TITAN is a tactical ground station that finds and tracks threats to support long-range precision targeting, further advancing the Department of Defense’s strategy for Joint Force C2 (JADC2) capabilities necessary to support U.S. national security interests. The C3 AI Application Platform will provide AI/ML model operations (ML Ops) for best-of-breed third-party models across the TITAN enterprise, including both cloud and intermittently connected edge environments.

“This work combines Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s expertise in aerospace and defense with C3 AI’s proven expertise in enterprise AI to support critical national security interests through next-generation technology,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI. “We look forward to working with Raytheon Technologies to deliver this new AI-powered, mission-ready solution of the future.”

TITAN will ingest data from space and high-altitude, aerial, and terrestrial sensors to provide targetable data to defense systems. It will also provide multi-source intelligence support to targeting, and situational awareness and understanding for commanders. Leveraging capabilities that support pattern-of-life sensemaking and automated target recognition, the TITAN solution will also help operators make sense of the massive amounts of data and prosecute a target with the appropriate solution.

For more information on C3 AI and its comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise AI solutions, visit https://c3.ai/what-is-enterprise-ai/.

Effort sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number W15QKN-17-9-5555 between the Consortium Management Group, Inc., and the Government. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Government purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon. The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

About C3.ai, Inc.



C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

Contacts

C3 AI Public Relations

Edelman



Lisa Kennedy



415-914-8336



[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]