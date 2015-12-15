Argyle Joins Financial Data Exchange to Establish Industry Standards for Payroll Data

Argyle’s Contributions to Industry Standards Body Underscore Company’s Mission of Equitable Financial Access for Everyone

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argyle, the leading employment data platform providing companies access to user permissioned employment records, announced today it has joined the industry standards body Financial Data Exchange (FDX). Through its FDX membership, Argyle will help shape industry standards for how banks and data aggregators format, authenticate, and transmit consumer payroll data. The use of payroll data—which encompasses all personal employment and income information—is gaining significant traction as an indispensable alternative to outdated verification processes, such as evaluating credit scores to determine credit worthiness. Real-time payroll data offers a more transparent scope of one’s ability to pay in order for banking and lending institutions to grant consumers access to necessary financial resources.

“As an FDX member, we have the unique opportunity to collaborate with other industry players to help define how payroll data is formatted, authenticated, and transmitted,” said Shmulik Fishman, CEO and founder of Argyle. “Employee payroll data is an incredibly rich source of information that can help workers secure housing, vehicles, loans, and valuable financial services—it’s crucial we come together as an industry to standardize on how this data is managed.”

The FDX is dedicated to connecting the ecosystems that make up the financial services industry to create a common, interoperable, and royalty-free standard for secure, user-permissioned financial data sharing. FDX memberships are open to organizations within the financial sector interested in contributing to the development, growth, and industry acceptance of the FDX API and other objectives through collaboration with FDX working groups and task forces. As a member, Argyle has the unique opportunity to work with other FDX participants to create the first standardized method of payroll data authentication and transmission.

“FDX and Argyle share an equally vested interest in standardizing the methodology of how critical data is transmitted in order to receive necessary financial services,” said Don Cardinal, managing director at FDX. “Our members help promote greater adoption of Open Finance and banking standards and drive significant industry growth through their contributions and collaboration with one another. We’re thrilled to have Argyle join us as a valued member of the FDX.”

In 2021, Argyle announced the creation of the Open Employment Data Standards (OEDS), an organization established to standardize how employment records are stored, accessed, and transferred. These records serve as a core foundation in American society and are used in renting an apartment, buying a car, purchasing a home, applying for a new job, receiving a loan, and more. OEDS aims to foster transparency and alignment of a data-set that institutions across the industry can rely on. Joining FDX in conjunction with OEDS furthers Argyle’s stance as a thought leader in payroll data and Open Finance.

To learn more about Argyle, visit argyle.com.

About Argyle



Argyle is building the leading user-consent-based platform for employment data, helping people avoid situations where their personal information is sold or used without their consent or knowledge. With Argyle, any business can process income and work verifications, gain real-time transparency into earnings, as well as view and update worker profile details. By removing the barriers between a worker, the companies they make money from, and the business they buy services and products from, Argyle has reimagined how employment data can be leveraged to benefit both institutions and individuals.

About Financial Data Exchange



Financial Data Exchange, LLC is a non-profit organization operating in the US and Canada that is dedicated to unifying the financial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. FDX empowers users through its commitment to the development, growth, and industry-wide adoption of the FDX API, according to the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability, and security. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, financial data aggregators, consumer advocacy groups, payment networks and other industry stakeholders. FDX is an independent subsidiary of FS-ISAC. For more information and to join, visit www.financialdataexchange.org.

Contacts

Media Contact

Amber Winans



Bhava Communications for Argyle



[email protected]

510-575-0492