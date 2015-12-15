EY Announces Bluecore CEO Fayez Mohamood to Its Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York List

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Fayez Mohamood, Co-Founder & CEO of Bluecore, was named to its Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York list. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Mohamood based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Bluecore is a retail technology company that is transforming the way the world’s largest retail brands interact with shoppers. The company’s AI-fueled platform has an unparalleled understanding of constantly shifting shopper behaviors as well as retailers’ live product catalogs. As a result, it’s able to deliver precision messages to shoppers, no matter where they are, based on the massive amounts of first-party data that major retailers like Express, Bass Pro Shops, and Lane Bryant have access to. The result is a more personal, intimate brand-to-shopper experience for each individual consumer–and increased lifetime value and profitability for retail brands.

Bluecore recently reached a $1B valuation with the close of its $125M Series E funding round, making it one of the retail industry’s newest unicorns. This year, the company additionally released the newest extension of its core AI model–Bluecore Mobile–which enables retailers to bring a new level of personalization to their SMS marketing.

As a New York award winner, Fayez Mohamood will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

“Fayez has joined an esteemed multi-industry cohort of entrepreneurs with access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni from 60 countries,” reads the official announcement from Ernst & Young.

“This recognition from Ernst & Young is a nod to the work we’ve been doing and its impact on people’s everyday experiences with the brands they love,” said Mohamood. “When I co-founded Bluecore in 2013, my partners and I knew that we had the potential to change the way enterprise retailers communicate with their consumers. We’ve since turned that vision into a reality for more than 400 enterprise brands, allowing them to create more intimate relationships with millions of shoppers, and as a result, drive incremental increases in their own revenue.”

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation

James Park of Fitbit

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc.

Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

Cherie Kloss of SnapNurse

Saeju Jeong of Noom

Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

Daymond John of FUBU

Sheila Mikhail of AskBio

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank and SAP. In New York, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Services (DFIN), Marsh, ADP, DLA Piper, Empire Valuation Consultants, and Morgan Lewis.

About Bluecore

Bluecore is a marketing technology company that’s transforming casual shoppers into lifetime customers for the world’s largest retail brands. Through its patented shopper and product matching and the release of Bluecore Communicate™, Bluecore Site™ and Bluecore Advertise™ and Bluecore Mobile™, brands are now able to personalize 100% of communications delivered to consumers through their email, ecommerce, paid media, and mobile shopping experiences. Bluecore replaces manual processes with an intelligent, AI-driven workflow, allowing brands to manage these communications through a single interface. In 2019, the company bet big on itself when it introduced the industry’s first shared-success pricing model. It’s now credited with doubling email revenue and increasing customer retention, lifetime value and overall speed to marketing for more than 400 brands, including Express, NOBULL, The North Face, Teleflora, and Bass Pro Shops.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

Contacts

Media Contact



[email protected]