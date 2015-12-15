Somatus and Kidney Care Center Form Multi-State Partnership to Expand Value-Based Kidney Care Coverage

Partnership spans across six states to increase access to in-home support and personalized resources designed to slow disease progression for patients with kidney disease.

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Somatus, the nation’s leading and largest value-based kidney care company, and Kidney Care Center announced a new partnership that brings value-based kidney care and improved healthcare access to patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) across Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

This multi-state partnership will redefine how patients with CKD and ESKD experience and receive care on a large scale. Through the partnership, Somatus will supplement the care delivered by the Kidney Care Center team by providing their shared patients with an in-person interdisciplinary care team. The Somatus team is comprised of a locally-based Registered Nurse Care Manager, Nurse Practitioner, Renal Dietitian, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Pharmacist, and Patient Health Advocate, to deliver whole-person, in-home care and drive more healthy days at home.

“The patients have always been at the heart of what we do at Kidney Care Center, and this partnership with Somatus is an example of how we’re continually thinking of new ways to do more for our patients,” said Dr. Tunji Alausa, Executive Chairman and Chief Medical Officer of Kidney Care Center. “Our goal is to support our patients with access to education and more resources to tackle health equity and SDOH barriers, and to deliver the unparalleled care our patients deserve.”

With kidney disease, timing is everything. Early detection with the right treatment and support can slow the progression of kidney disease and delay or completely prevent the need for dialysis.

“Our partnership with Kidney Care Center is a great opportunity to help more of our patients across multiple states manage their care journey and provide them with resources and support necessary to improve their health,” said Somatus Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Ikenna Okezie. “We’ve designed an innovative care model that complements Kidney Care Center extremely well. Our clinical expertise, locally-based teams, and AI and machine learning drive a personalized approach to provide the right care, at the right time, and in the right setting for our shared patients.”

Founded in 2016, Somatus partners with nephrologists and primary care physicians through value-based arrangements that allow patients to live healthier lives at home and out of the hospital. Somatus offers nephrology and primary care practices access to an online portal that drives actionable insights, offers real-time data and advanced analytics and supports that with in-home patient care teams. This proven approach enables providers to improve quality of care, create better patient outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care.

“This innovative partnership with Kidney Care Center and Somatus will help us continue to do everything we can to ensure our patients are living the best quality life that they can,” said Dr. Alausa.

About Kidney Care Center

Kidney Care Center (KCC) is a physician-led and quality driven company that has become one of the leading Nephrologist Practice providers across the United States since its inception over two decades ago.

Kidney Care Center providers specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of all kidney-related conditions. KCC centers have passionate, experienced nephrologists and nurse practitioners, providing the most advanced treatment therapies, from general nephrology to hypertension, as well as dialysis and transplant care. KCC providers work with all members of the care team to become partners in health with all patients.

KCC’s Care model offers individualized care plans that complement our patients lives and empowers them to become part of their healthcare journey.

Our Value Based and Integrated Care approach provides our patients with improved experiences, and better health outcomes.

Headquartered in Homer Glen, Illinois and with a footprint currently in eight (8) states, our dedicated team of professionals positively impacts the lives of thousands of kidney patients every day.

About Somatus

Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus’ vertically integrated clinical services and technology delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The Company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

