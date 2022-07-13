F2 Doubles Down on Israeli Founders with $250m in New Funds and a New Partner

F2 Venture Capital doubles down on Israeli tech founders at their earliest stages, having raised $250 million in new funds and appointed Maor Fridman as a Partner.

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – Today, F2 Venture Capital has announced its third seed fund of $150 million for Israeli founders building moonshot companies as well as its Select Fund to continue backing existing portfolio companies, bringing their new funds to $250M and total funds under management above $400M. F2’s areas of focus include Fintech, AI, Big Data, Cloud Ops, and Cyber, with an emphasis on companies pioneering new categories.

(from right) Noa Matz , Jonathan Saacks, Maor Fridman, and Barak Rabinowitz

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/130001_f21en.jpg

“Over the last 20 years, we have navigated through multiple market conditions, like the world finds itself in today. Some of our best investments emerged from times like this,” said Jonathan Saacks, Managing Partner at F2. “We are excited by the high potential opportunities we see in the Israeli ecosystem.”

To support their growth and focus on founders establishing deep-technology companies, they have promoted Maor Fridman to Partner. Fridman was previously a software engineer at Intel and Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he led cutting-edge projects in technology innovation. At F2, he has been a driving force in investments such as Justt, Parametrix, Astrix, DreamTeam and other companies still in stealth mode.

“Maor is radically founder-focused and has excelled as a VC in record time,” says Barak Rabinowitz, Managing Partner at F2. “Given his deep tech background and passion for business, he is the ideal partner for our new funds and growth.”

F2 Fund III is a step-up from its previous funds of $60 million and $75 million, launched in 2017 and 2019 respectively, as F2 has established itself as one of the most active seed investors in Israel, building on the momentum of category leaders the team previously backed like Monday.com, and eToro.

“Now is the time to double down on bold founders. This not only includes funding but more importantly support with sharpening products and technological moats, building strong leadership, and ultimately finding the product-market fit and go-to-market strategy,” said Maor Fridman, newly appointed Partner at F2.

To support founders on their journey F2 has built several value-add platforms. The Junction is one platform developed by F2 that has become an institution in the local ecosystem. The Junction is F2’s pre-seed investment program that helps founders achieve technological, product, and business milestones in an accelerated time frame. Dating back to 2011 under their previous fund, Genesis Partners, The Junction has launched hundreds of companies including Honeybook, Appsflyer, Coralogix, Databand and CyberX with a community of hundreds of founders who “pay it forward” to the next generation.

Another value add is F2’s emphasis on high performance teams, with a dedicated partner Noa Matz having developed operational playbooks for startup psychology, coaching founders through the pressures and tradeoffs at the initial stages of company building – especially relevant in current market conditions.

F2 is the fund behind category leaders like Explorium, Justt, Parametrix, 4M Analytics and Dataloop, among others, and is now actively investing in a new generation of winners.

About F2:

F2 Venture Capital is a Tel Aviv-based VC firm that invests in early-stage technology companies on the cutting edge. Our team members have been investors, operators, and engineers in startups and multinational giants that changed the game over the last twenty years. With $400 million under management and personalized support, F2 powers visionary founders on their bold missions. F2 also operates The Junction, Israel’s premier pre-seed investment platform, to back founders with guidance, network, and capital from day zero. For more information please visit: https://www.f2vc.com/

Follow our social at: Linkedin

Press Contact:

Yaffa Abadi

Head of Content

F2 Venture Capital

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130001