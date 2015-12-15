Pollux Coin (POX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Pollux Coin (POX) on July 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the POX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a decentralized platform that runs on Tron Blockchain, Pollux Coin (POX) aims to build the world’s first decentralized cloud storage data centres where everyone can participate in. Its native token POX has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin is Blockchain based decentralized cryptocurrency which runs on Tron Blockchain designed for the file sharing and storage of data. Users can keep data securely in decentralized cloud storage without third party interference. There will be no issue of losing data as feared in the centralized cloud storage providers.

Pollux brings cloud storage on a public Blockchain network and acts as a distributed, decentralized storage facility that makes it more efficient and cost-effective. Besides this Pollux Coin will also be used for the utility bills, mobile recharges, and various payment methods.

As an ambitious initiative, Pollux Coin has lined up lots of potential milestones in the years to come. Decentralized cloud storage is the need of hour and in coming years the demand of decentralized cloud storage will increase drastically. Pollux Coin is first in the world providing decentralized cloud storage that clearly outlined long-term vision with date-tagged milestones, and the increasing popularity of cloud storage with the promise of lower costs makes it a promising endeavor in the Blockchain space.

About POX Token

Pollux Coin has improved transaction speed having rate of transaction 2000 POX per second.

Based on TRC-20, POX has a total supply of 50 million (i.e. 50,000,000) tokens, of which 70% is provided for the public sale, which will be released through Crypto Minting Units (CMU) in different phases, 15% will be given to team members, including developers, managers, and others, 7% will be distributed by airdrop and bounty program, 5% will be used for the development of DApps, and the rest 3% is reserved and will be used as per the need.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

