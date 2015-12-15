Fairfax County Pension Plan Invests in VanEck New Finance Income Fund, LP

Allocation by Fairfax County retirement systems reflects growing investment demand and rapid evolution of digital assets ecosystem.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading global asset manager VanEck is pleased to announce the initial tranche of a $35 million commitment in the VanEck New Finance Income Fund, LP, by two retirement systems in Fairfax County, Virginia. The investment by the Fairfax County Employees’ Retirement System and the Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System demonstrates growing institutional adoption of digital assets, as opportunities continue to mature.

Launched in December 2021, the VanEck New Finance Income Fund, LP, is available to accredited investors. The fund is designed to seek income opportunities for investors via short-term lending arrangements with digital assets entities through a simplified approach that alleviates the operational burden of direct digital assets lending. This may also result in potentially lower volatility as compared to direct digital assets exposure.

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993 and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

This philosophy rooted in identification and action is reflected today in our initiatives to further the ongoing development and maturity of digital assets. VanEck has been at the forefront in researching and advocating for this asset class since 2017, in terms of establishing a mature market structure as well as by working closely with global regulatory agencies to provide efficient investment solutions to clients. VanEck’s subsidiary, MarketVector Indexes GmbH, was the first regulated index provider to offer digital asset indices to meet industry benchmarking standards. VanEck operates a myriad of European-listed digital asset exchange-traded products, and in the U.S., VanEck launched the first pure-play U.S. ETF to invest in publicly listed companies involved in digital assets. VanEck also offers exposure to bitcoin through a strategy that invests in bitcoin futures, as well as direct bitcoin access to both accredited U.S. investors and qualified offshore investors.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of May 31, 2022, VanEck managed approximately $78.3 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

The VanEck New Finance Income Fund, LP is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and therefore is not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds or ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund is not a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risk factors and other information included in the Private Placement Memorandum. The Partnership’s investment program is speculative and entails substantial risks. There can be no assurance that the Partnership’s investment objective will be achieved.

The Fund is available to Accredited Investors Only. Please carefully read the Private Placement Memorandum before investing. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective and investors may lose their entire investment. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

An investment in the Fund is subject to risks which include among others, risks associated with loans and unsecured obligations, stablecoins, stablecoin technology, the digital asset market, preferred and debt securities, dependence on the internet, tax and market risk, investment concentration, lack of regulatory protections and future regulatory developments could affect the viability and expansion of the use of the Fund. Please contact us at [email protected] for the Private Placement Memorandum which contains additional risk information.

The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), an employee of the advisor, but not necessarily those of VanEck. The securities/ financial instruments discussed in this material may not be appropriate for all investors.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data.

Cryptocurrency is a digital representation of value that functions as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, or a store of value, but it does not have legal tender status. Cryptocurrencies are sometimes exchanged for U.S. dollars or other currencies around the world, but they are not generally backed or supported by any government or central bank. Their value is completely derived by market forces of supply and demand, and they are more volatile than traditional currencies. The value of cryptocurrency may be derived from the continued willingness of market participants to exchange fiat currency for cryptocurrency, which may result in the potential for permanent and total loss of value of a particular cryptocurrency should the market for that cryptocurrency disappear. Cryptocurrencies are not covered by either FDIC or SIPC insurance.

Investing in cryptocurrencies comes with a number of risks, including volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, and cybersecurity risks. In addition, cryptocurrency markets and exchanges are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing. There is no assurance that a person who accepts a cryptocurrency as payment today will continue to do so in the future.

The features, functions, characteristics, operation, use and other properties of the specific cryptocurrency may be complex, technical, or difficult to understand or evaluate. The cryptocurrency may be vulnerable to attacks on the security, integrity or operation, including attacks using computing power sufficient to overwhelm the normal operation of the cryptocurrency’s blockchain or other underlying technology. Some cryptocurrency transactions will be deemed to be made when recorded on a public ledger, which is not necessarily the date or time that a transaction may have been initiated.

The Partnership will be treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes and not as an association or “publicly-traded partnership” taxable as a corporation. Each investor should consult before investing, with their advisors on the tax, accounting, and legal implications of investing based on your particular circumstances.

There may be risks posed by the lack of regulation for cryptocurrencies and any future regulatory developments could affect the viability and expansion of the use of cryptocurrencies. Investors should conduct extensive research before investing in cryptocurrencies. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Information provided by Van Eck is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as financial, tax or legal advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell an interest in cryptocurrencies.

