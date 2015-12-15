Real Leaders® Selects Animated Insights™ as an Inaugural Eco Innovation Award Winner

Animated Insights™ is featured in the Q3 2022 issue of Real Leaders magazine

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–This week, Real Leaders® selected Animated Insights™ Inc. as a winner at its inaugural Eco Innovation Awards launch to its global community of social impact executives. This distinction celebrates achievement in environmental impact. As a longtime advocate for businesses that build sustainability into their business models, Real Leaders wanted to recognize the products, projects, and initiatives actively contributing to a healthier planet. Animated Insights™ Inc. is the leading provider of integrated building and energy intelligence solutions, including the AI: Twin 3D digital twin operating system and search engine platform, empowering building owners with real-time monitoring and control over efficiency, energy, and carbon emissions.

Entries were judged on creativity, innovation, originality, measurable impact and needed to be designed to help solve an environmental issue. Awards were given in three categories: Top 50 ranking, Ones to Watch, and Eco Innovation Allies.

“We are honored to see our important work recognized by Real Leaders in the company of fellow sustainability award winners,” says Luther Garcia, CEO of Animated Insights™. “The AI: Twin solution is quintessential to meeting New York City’s goal of reducing carbon emissions from the largest buildings by 2030. Our long-term focus on digitalizing buildings with our AI: Twin platform to maximize operational efficiency gains has been a huge part of achieving this award.”

The built environment is a major polluter of carbon emissions, responsible for 40% of global carbon (CO2) emissions and up to 70% in New York City. Animated Insights’ AI: Twin platform revolutionizes how owners of large and complex buildings can gain insight and control their resource consumption and carbon emissions. The challenge of digitalizing large and complex buildings is that they consist of a variety of disconnected and siloed data sources and user interfaces, including Building Management Systems (BMS), Energy analytics, HVAC Analytics, asset telemetry, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Work Orders, Asset Lifecycle Management, Space Management, Vertical Transport, & Fire & Security, etc. — each with different applications and interfaces to manage and use. The AI: Twin platform delivers a single, unified source of truth for all these functions, offering comprehensive insights into what is truly happening in a building — across all silos and systems. AI: Twin unlocks powerful insights that maximize efficiency, cost avoidance, sustainability, and foster improved tenant experiences.

“This is such a critical moment for our planet,” says Julie Van Ness, CEO of Real Leaders. “The latest IPCC report’s dire climate warning has made it clear there is no time to waste. It’s going to take all of us working together, especially business leaders who can leverage their influence and power in service to the planet. That’s why we dedicated our Q3 issue to business-led solutions for tackling the climate crisis; and we’re excited to introduce the world to our Eco Innovation Award-winning companies and CEOs who are doing just that. This issue is a must-read for purpose-driven leaders who want to be a part of the solution.”

To learn more about how Animated Insights™ is delivering bespoke solutions through its AI: Twin platform to increase productivity and reduce operating expenses and greenhouse gas emissions to a rapidly growing list of clients across the globe, please visit www.animatedinsights.com. Real Leaders magazine can be found in Barnes & Noble’s bookstores, on airport newsstands, and in Delta executive lounges. Additionally, both print and digital subscriptions are available on Real-Leaders.com.

About Animated Insights™ Inc.: Animated Insights™ is the leading 3D digital twin operating system and search engine for commercial real estate. This cloud-based solution has no hardware dependencies and consolidates and organizes all building data into a single, unified source of truth. A Master Systems Integrator, the AI: Twin platform provides intelligence solutions that make buildings smarter, more efficient, and sustainable. AI: Twin revolutionizes the management of energy consumption by capturing a building’s systems and data in real time through a secure cloud-based system. Key features include availability on any device; full control capabilities; integration and normalization of all static and dynamic real estate data; scalable to a global portfolio; and full 3D representation of infrastructure.

Animated Insights™ provides turnkey solutions for IoT, Energy, and automation projects, including consulting and engineering design. The firm has industry-leading vendor relationships for sourcing all solution components and certified engineers for installations, start-up, and project commissioning. Combined with 24/7 managed services via an ON-DEMAND Building Operations Center (BOC) and chat, the company leverages best-in-class 3D digital twin technology to provide cutting-edge solutions, ranging from lighting, temperature, and carbon emission automation controls, to exponentially reducing and altering energy costs.

For more information about Animated Insights™, please visit www.animatedinsights.com and connect with Animated Insights™ on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Real Leaders:

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

Connect with Real Leaders on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Lillante Rémy, Animated Insights™ Inc.



[email protected]

Heather Mann, Real Leaders, Inc.



[email protected]