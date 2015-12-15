FansUnite Commences Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as of today, July 5, 2022, the Company’s common shares have commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FANS”.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite’s one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian esportsbook VamosGG, and produces casino style slot games under its Askott Games subsidiary. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused American Affiliate, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, Wagers.com and BetPrep.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

[email protected]

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

[email protected]

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

[email protected]

